We’ve all been spending way more time in them. And maybe that’s got you motivated to finally budget for that dream home improvement project that’s been on the back-burner. Maybe you’re looking to cut costs on your bills with some energy-saving swaps and renovations. Maybe you’re aiming for appraisal, refinancing, renting, or selling. Owner’s Manual gives homeowners everything they need to spend smart — and save — on house projects, plus a look inside homes that made major changes with minimal money down.

Getting a Mortgage? Credit Score Matters Today More Than You Think

Interest rates on home mortgage loans hit new lows in 2020—but do you have the credit score it takes to buy now?
Money Almost Grows on Trees—When You Plant Them in Your Yard

Planting trees can have big financial payoff. But before you dig yourself too deep, consider these tips.
How Much Is Clutter Costing You? Save Money with These Helpful Organizing Tips

Sorry, savers: You're actually losing money on all that clutter. Here's why, plus how to address the problem.
The 5 Most Popular Renovations Cost Way More Than You Might Think

Before you start your next big project, make sure you know the true cost.
19 Budget-Friendly Home Renovation Ideas for Every Room in Your House

Refreshing your space doesn't have to cost a fortune.
14 Low-Cost Tricks That Will Make Your Home Look Expensive

Achieve a high-end look without blowing your budget.
23 Renovations That Add Unexpected Value to Your Home

Are you looking to invest in your house? Interior designers and real estate experts share the top remodeling projects that will increase your home's value.
