Tile Calculator

Helpful Information

When tiling a wall, it's important that all of the exposed edges are finished. So in addition to field (regular) tiles, purchase cap pieces (which have one finished edge) for the exposed edges, and corner pieces (which have two finished edges) for outside corners. When tiling a floor, you need to buy field tiles only; exposed edges are covered by base moldings or threshholds.

A few tips: Purchase adhesive at the same time you buy the tile. The tile dealer will probably recommend an organic mastic for wall tiles and a latex-reinforced thinset mortar for floor tiles. Also purchase spacers, if needed, as well as grout.

