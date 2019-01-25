Measuring Materials

Whether you're painting, installing new flooring, or purchasing lumber, you'll need to take careful measurements to make sure you get the size and quantity of materials right. Before you go to the home improvement store to purchase building materials, use our calculators to estimate what you need. Save yourself the hassle of buying too much and wasting money or buying too little and having to return to the store to get more. Nail your next remodeling project with our easy-to-use tools that calculate just how much of each material you'll need.

Most Recent

Tile Calculator

Tile Calculator

Use this calculator to estimate the amount of tile you'll need for a particular job. Simply enter the square footage for your project and the dimensions of each individual tile.
Make the most of your closet with this helpful estimator.
Make the most of your closet with this helpful estimator.
Square Footage Calculator

Square Footage Calculator

Whether you're tiling a floor, seeding a lawn, or estimating wallpaper, it's important to figure square footage of the area. Use our easy square footage calculator for your planning or remodeling needs.
Vinyl Sheet Flooring

Vinyl Sheet Flooring

Calculate the amount of vinyl flooring (also known as resilient flooring) you'll need.
What size window air conditioner unit do you need? This estimator will help you assess the right model for your room.
More Measuring Materials

What size window air conditioner unit do you need? This estimator will help you assess the right model for your room.
Use this calculator to estimate the materials needed for a picket fence.
This handy calculator with tell you just how much concrete you need.

All Measuring Materials

