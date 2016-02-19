21 Projects to Consider Before Thanksgiving

Holiday lights begin to appear on homes across America every year almost immediately following (and sometimes even before) Thanksgiving. If you plan to decorate your home yourself, develop a plan and start looking for deals on lights and other outdoor holiday paraphernalia early. If you're planning to hire assistance, make sure you contact a professional for quotes as soon as possible. Either way, allow time to make arrangements and install lights as early as you can to maximize the number of days you'll have to enjoy them.