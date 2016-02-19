Ultimate Tool + Project Pairing Guide
Refinish Wood Cabinets
You'll Need:
Dust respirator
Foam brushes
Wire-bristle brush
Sander
Editor's note: If your cabinet has molding, you may want to use a random orbital sander and a detailer/mouse sander.
Refinish Wood Flooring
You'll Need:
Pry bar
Drum sander
Vibrating sander
Edge sander
Dust respirator
Ventilating respirator
Install Decorative Trim or Molding
You'll Need:
Miter saw
Nail set
Miter box
Framing square
Caulking gun
Coping saw
Round file
Ladder
Install Paneling
You'll Need:
Saber saw
File
Circular saw
Chalk line
Install a Light Fixture
You'll Need:
Lineman's pliers
Combination stripper
Fish tape
Ladder
Tile a Backsplash
You'll Need:
Notched trowel
Combination square
Tile cutter
Mixing blade
Tile-cutting bit
Grout float
Sponge
Foam brush
Remove a Wall
You'll Need:
Pry bar
Circular saw
Garden spade
3-pound sledgehammer
Reciprocating saw
Install Drywall
You'll Need:
Sawhorses
Drywall
T-square
Drywall saw
Coarse rasp
Drywall router
Panel lifter
Compass
Repair Drywall
You'll Need:
Drywall taping knife
Mesh tape
Drywall saw
Watch and learn how to patch a hole in drywall.
Repair Plaster
You'll Need:
Chisel
Taping knife
Mesh tape
Spray bottle
Install Sheet Vinyl
You'll Need:
Pry bar
Flooring knife
Hand roller
Floor roller
Trowel
Install Wood or Laminate Flooring
You'll Need:
Pry bar
Hammer stapler
Chalk line
Flooring nailer
Miter saw
Saber saw
Compass
Lay Tile Floor
You'll Need:
Framing square
Chalk line
Backer-board cutter
Mortar mixing paddle
Tile saw or wet saw
Grout float
Notched trowel
Sponge
Replace a Faucet or Other Fixture
You'll Need:
Basin wrench
Plumber's tape
Plumber's putty
Build Furniture
You'll Need:
Framing square
Clamps
Tack hammer
Install a Fence and Posts
You'll Need:
Mason's line
Line level
Framing square
Circular saw
Power auger
Post level
Wheelbarrow
Shovel
Build a Deck
You'll Need:
Circular saw
Power miter saw
Screw gun
Hammer drill
Laser level
Sledgehammer
Socket and ratchet
Sawhorse
Line level
Plumb bob
Repair Concrete
You'll Need:
Wire brush
Caulking gun
Hammer drill and bit
Trowel
Wood float
Mixing bin
Hoe