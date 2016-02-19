Ultimate Tool + Project Pairing Guide

February 19, 2016
Ready to tackle a new DIY project? We've paired popular home improvements with the tools you need to do the job faster, smarter, and better.
Refinish Wood Cabinets

You'll Need:

Dust respirator

Foam brushes

Wire-bristle brush

Sander

Editor's note: If your cabinet has molding, you may want to use a random orbital sander and a detailer/mouse sander.

Refinish Wood Flooring

You'll Need:

Pry bar

Drum sander

Vibrating sander

Edge sander

Dust respirator

Ventilating respirator

Install Decorative Trim or Molding

You'll Need:

Miter saw

Nail set

Miter box

Framing square

Caulking gun

Coping saw

Round file

Ladder

Install Paneling

You'll Need:

Saber saw

File

Circular saw

Chalk line

Install a Light Fixture

You'll Need:

Lineman's pliers

Combination stripper

Fish tape

Ladder

Tile a Backsplash

You'll Need:

Notched trowel

Combination square

Tile cutter

Mixing blade

Tile-cutting bit

Grout float

Sponge

Foam brush

Remove a Wall

You'll Need:

Pry bar

Circular saw

Garden spade

3-pound sledgehammer

Reciprocating saw

Install Drywall

You'll Need:

Sawhorses

Drywall

T-square

Drywall saw

Coarse rasp

Drywall router

Panel lifter

Compass

Repair Drywall

You'll Need:

Drywall taping knife

Mesh tape

Drywall saw

Watch and learn how to patch a hole in drywall.

Repair Plaster

You'll Need:

Chisel

Taping knife

Mesh tape

Spray bottle

Install Sheet Vinyl

You'll Need:

Pry bar

Flooring knife

Hand roller

Floor roller

Trowel

Install Wood or Laminate Flooring

You'll Need:

Pry bar

Hammer stapler

Chalk line

Flooring nailer

Miter saw

Saber saw

Compass

Lay Tile Floor

You'll Need:

Framing square

Chalk line

Backer-board cutter

Mortar mixing paddle

Tile saw or wet saw

Grout float

Notched trowel

Sponge

Replace a Faucet or Other Fixture

You'll Need:

Basin wrench

Plumber's tape

Plumber's putty

Build Furniture

You'll Need:

Framing square

Clamps

Tack hammer

Install a Fence and Posts

You'll Need:

Mason's line

Line level

Framing square

Circular saw

Power auger

Post level

Wheelbarrow

Shovel

Build a Deck

You'll Need:

Circular saw

Power miter saw

Screw gun

Hammer drill

Laser level

Sledgehammer

Socket and ratchet

Sawhorse

Line level

Plumb bob

Repair Concrete

You'll Need:

Wire brush

Caulking gun

Hammer drill and bit

Trowel

Wood float

Mixing bin

Hoe

