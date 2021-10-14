6 Gutter-Cleaning Mistakes That Could Lead to Disaster

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to cleaning gutters, certain errors can be costly for both you and your home. Learn how to avoid these common mistakes by following the proper schedule and safety measures.

Cleaning gutters is an essential home maintenance task that helps ward off damage to your foundation, leaks, and other serious issues. Although clearing debris from your gutters seems straightforward, this chore can be dangerous if it's not done properly, especially since you'll likely be working on top of a ladder. It's even riskier if your home has a tall roof or if you've never done the job before.

To avoid costly errors and unsafe situations, there are several gutter-cleaning mistakes homeowners should take care to avoid. By following a few safety precautions and sticking to a regular cleaning schedule, keeping your gutters clean and free of debris is simple. Familiarize yourself with these common gutter-cleaning mistakes to ensure this maintenance task goes smoothly season after season.

person with orange garden glove cleaning out leaves and debris from roof gutter Credit: Lex20 / Getty Images

1. You don't clean your gutters often enough.

One of the most common gutter maintenance mistakes homeowners make is simply not cleaning them as frequently as they should, according to Chris Counahan, president of LeafFilter Gutter Protection. At least twice a year is the typical recommendation, but depending on your landscape, more frequent cleanings could be necessary.

"For example, if your house is surrounded by trees, you'll need to tend to your gutters more than twice a year since your gutters are exposed to more debris and leaves," he says. Pay attention to the condition of your gutters throughout the year, and if needed, mark semi-annual gutter cleanings in your calendar so you can ensure this chore gets done.

2. You clean your gutters at the wrong time.

Timing is also important to ensure your drainage system works properly when needed. "Unpredictable weather and storms can increase damage to your home if your gutters are clogged or inadequate," Counahan says. Plan to clean gutters ahead of periods when severe weather is common in your area. For many places, that means cleaning gutters every spring and fall in preparation for summer storms and harsh winter weather.

3. You don't wear proper protective gear.

Cleaning gutters is a messy business, and you don't want to reach into a clump of dirty, rotting leaves bare-handed. Wear heavy-duty work gloves ($5, The Home Depot) to keep your hands clean and protect yourself from any sharp objects that could be hidden in the debris. Additionally, rubber-soled shoes with good traction can help ward off slips on the ladder. And don't forget protective eyewear. "You never know what can fly out of the downspout when cleaning gutters," Counahan says.

4. You're not following ladder safety precautions.

A fall from a ladder can result in serious injury or even death, so proper safety measures are crucial when cleaning your gutters. Inspect the ladder carefully before use, and ensure the base has secure, even footing before climbing the ladder. If possible, have a family member or friend hold the bottom of the ladder for stability. If you don't have a helper, Counahan suggests letting another person know that you will be using a ladder in case an accident occurs.

While you're up on the ladder, aim to keep your hips between the side rails to maintain your balance and avoid overreaching. "Always move the ladder to a new spot instead of reaching farther down your gutters to avoid potential falls," Counahan says.

5. You're not using the right tools.

Scooping leaves and debris out of gutters with gloved hands can be effective, but certain tools can make the job much easier. For example, a shop vacuum outfitted with a gutter-cleaning attachment ($30, The Home Depot) can help quickly clear out light gutter debris, such as leaves or pine needles. For heavier buildup, some homeowners prefer to use a pressure washer to blast grime out of their gutters, Counahan says. However, if you can't operate the tool safely, it's best to clean your gutters by hand or call in a professional to handle to job.

6. You haven't installed gutter guards.