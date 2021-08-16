The 6 Best Gutter Guards to Prevent Debris Buildup

Best Heavy Duty: A-M Aluminum Gutter Guard

If you live in a climate with heavy rain or snowstorms, consider this aluminum gutter guard. Not only does its sturdy construction perform well during wet conditions, but it also comes with a lifetime warranty that promises no rust or rot. This cover has larger holes, which helps prevent clogging and overflowing, compared to mesh screens. Leaves and debris collect in the guard and simply blow away on the next windy day. Customers claim this gutter guard even bears the weight of tropical storms, with one saying it didn't overflow during Hurricane Sally. It's suitable for 5- and 6-inch gutters and has different lengths available, including 50 and 200 feet. As a bonus, the gutter shield isn't noticeable when looking at it from the ground.

Buy It: A-M Aluminum 200-Foot Gutter Guard (from $210, Amazon)