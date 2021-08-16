The 6 Best Gutter Guards to Prevent Debris Buildup
If your to-do list involves cleaning your gutters, it's time to invest in gutter guards. The covers stop debris from clogging gutters, which ultimately prevents water damage and the possibility of a cracked foundation. Gutter guards can save you a lot of time and money in the long run.
When choosing the best gutter guards for your home, consider their material and design as well as your area's weather and type of debris. Have evergreen trees? Micro-mesh gutter guards, like this top-rated option by Gutterglove, are the best gutter guards for pine needles. For optimal drainage, the A-M aluminum gutter guard is an excellent choice thanks to its sturdy metal construction and patented filtration system. If you want a budget-friendly shield, this plastic gutter guard has more than 1,000 five-star reviews.
Below, you can learn more about the different types of gutter guards and decide which one works best for your environment, installation skills, and budget. Just remember to remove any existing debris (or hire someone to do so) prior to installing new or replacement gutter guards.
Editor's Tip: Some gutter guards might void your roof warranty if their installation process requires sliding under shingles. To avoid any surprises, read your roof warranty before selecting a gutter shield.
The Best Gutter Guards to Buy Online
- Best Overall: Raptor Micro-Mesh Gutter Guard by Gutterglove
- Best Heavy Duty: A-M Aluminum Gutter Guard
- Best Value: FlexxPoint Gutter Cover System
- Best Brush: GutterBrush Simple Gutter Guard
- Best on a Budget: Frost King Plastic Gutter Guard
- Easiest to Install: Amerimax Home Products Lock-In Gutter Guard
Types of Gutter Guards
There are many different types of gutter guards; however, micro-mesh, perforated metal, reverse-curve, and brush covers are the most effective designs that don't require professional installation. Foam gutter guards are inexpensive and easy to install, but they aren't a durable option for long-term use. Here are the details on the four main gutter guards DIYers should consider for their homes.
Micro-Mesh
Featuring finely woven screens, micro-mesh gutter guards are a maintenance-free solution. The tiny holes block pine needles and tiny particles while allowing water to enter and flow through your gutter system. Easy to install, micro-mesh guards are lightweight and don't add stress to your roof. These gutter filters are typically made of nylon, aluminum, or stainless steel and effortlessly slide under the first row of shingles or snap over the gutter. Superfine mesh gutter screens are the best option for homes with evergreen trees, asphalt shingles, or lots of small debris and insects.
Perforated
Perforated covers are one of the best gutter guards for keeping leaves out. With larger holes than mesh guards, this design is better for water flow but worse for small debris. They are usually constructed of metal or aluminum and designed to last for years with minimal upkeep. If you live somewhere with rainy or snowy conditions, perforated gutter guards are a solid choice.
Reverse Curve
Reverse-curve gutter guards (also known as surface tension) are typically made of metal or plastic and blend well with rooflines. The purpose of their curved design is to allow water to run through the top of the guard and flow into the gutter. The openings at the top vary in size, so you'll want to choose one that meets your needs. If you tend to see a lot of large debris in your gutters, consider a reverse-curve guard with a small opening. For areas with small debris or heavy rains, larger gaps are the way to go.
Brush
Brush gutter guards are one of the most affordable and accessible options available. They are basically giant pipe cleaners that lie inside your gutter and catch debris in the bristles. Although brush guards are cheap and easy to install, they require a little more maintenance than the other designs. The good news is that they are easy to clean: just remove them from your gutters and spray with a hose or knock them against a hard surface to clear debris before putting them back in.
Now that you know more about DIY gutter guards, check out which ones are worth your time and money. Here's everything you need to know about the best gutter guards on Amazon.
Related Items
Best Overall: Raptor Gutter Guard by Gutterglove
The Gutterglove gutter guard provides contractor-grade gutter protection. It's constructed of an aluminum rail with stainless-steel micro mesh, featuring 900 holes per square inch. This functional design handles both small and large debris, especially pine needles and roof grit. Plus, the micro-mesh gutter guard has patented V-Bend Technology that prevents sagging and offers superior water filtration. This corrosion-resistant product has a 4.6-star rating from customers who say it's a lifetime solution. Many reviewers praise its well-written instruction manual and affordability compared to professionally installed systems.
Buy It: Raptor Stainless Steel 48-Foot Gutter Guard ($115, Amazon)
Best Heavy Duty: A-M Aluminum Gutter Guard
If you live in a climate with heavy rain or snowstorms, consider this aluminum gutter guard. Not only does its sturdy construction perform well during wet conditions, but it also comes with a lifetime warranty that promises no rust or rot. This cover has larger holes, which helps prevent clogging and overflowing, compared to mesh screens. Leaves and debris collect in the guard and simply blow away on the next windy day. Customers claim this gutter guard even bears the weight of tropical storms, with one saying it didn't overflow during Hurricane Sally. It's suitable for 5- and 6-inch gutters and has different lengths available, including 50 and 200 feet. As a bonus, the gutter shield isn't noticeable when looking at it from the ground.
Buy It: A-M Aluminum 200-Foot Gutter Guard (from $210, Amazon)
Best Value: FlexxPoint Gutter Cover System
Built by a family-owned and operated manufacturer in Ohio, FlexxPoint gutter guards are trusted by both contractors and homeowners across the country. This 102-foot gutter cover system is available for less than $100 on Amazon and comes with a 30-year warranty. And unlike some models, it doesn't void roof warranties because it snaps right into the gutter instead of under the shingles. For installation, you need a cordless drill, tin snips, and, of course, a sturdy ladder. "I showed a piece of the product to a professional roofer who said 'you bought the good stuff,'" one five-star shopper wrote.
Buy It: FlexxPoint 102-Foot Gutter Cover System ($99, Amazon)
Best Brush: GutterBrush Simple Gutter Guard
This brush gutter guard features a steel wire core with UV-protected bristles that is easy to install. All you need to do is slide it in your gutter channel, which takes just a few minutes. Thanks to its flexible design, you can move it under bars and other obstacles in your gutter system. Customers love the simple installation, affordable price, and functional performance. "This is my second purchase of this product," one shopper said. "It works well and is easy to install and remove if needed. First set has been in use for five years with no issues."
Buy It: GutterBrush 15-Foot Simple Gutter Guard, $51 (originally $55), Amazon
Best on a Budget: Frost King Plastic Gutter Guard
Looking for a cheap solution? You can get 20 feet of gutter protection for less than $5 with this plastic gutter guard by Frost King. Featuring quarter-inch mesh holes, the gutter screen is ideal for keeping large debris out of your rain gutters. This product is very customizable, so it works well for most roofs. Just grab a pair of scissors, zip ties, and you're ready to install. Reviewers say "the price can't be beat" and the gutter guard is a "cheap fix to an annoying problem."
Buy It: Frost King 6-Inch × 20-Foot Plastic Gutter Guard ($4, Amazon)
Easiest to Install: Amerimax Home Products Lock-In Gutter Guard
The Amerimax gutter guard has a super simple installation process. Effortlessly slide the mesh screen under the first row of shingles, then snap it onto the front edge of the gutter. "The hardest thing about installing these is climbing the ladder," one five-star reviewer said. Made of powder-coated steel, the product is built to last at least ten years. This gutter leaf protector is compatible with four-, five-, and six-inch K-style gutters.
Buy It: Amerimax Home Products 36-Inch Lock-In Gutter Guards ($97 for pack of 25, Amazon)