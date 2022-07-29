The 8 Best Home Security Systems to Keep Your House and Family Safe

Our top pick for the best home security system is the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit Home Security System due to its large coverage area of 2,000 square feet, ability to fully customize it by adding extra security components, and loud 104-decibel alarm to deter intruders.

To come up with this list of the best home security systems, we researched multiple systems on the market, looking at the included components, additional add-ons, installation process, monitoring systems, cost, and more.

Whether you prefer a self-monitoring or professionally monitored security system with a monthly fee, there are plenty of options on the market to suit your needs and budget. Plus, you can keep tabs on what is happening both inside your home and around the outside of your property from your smart device even when you're away, thanks to smart technology.

According to Simon Medcalf , the Managing Director of Guardian Security & Fire Home Security Services, the most important components of a home security system, in order of importance, are an intruder alarm of around 100 decibels to startle a trespasser, a camera system, and door/window contact sensors. In addition, security expert Chris McGoey recommends having clear and visible alarm lawn signs or alarm decals on the windows as these alone are often enough to discourage criminals from entering your home.

A home security system can help you keep tabs on your home when you're away, deter criminals from breaking in, and provide extra peace of mind.

Best Overall: Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit Home Security System Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($330) Why You Should Get It: It has a large coverage of over 2,000 square feet, includes 14 pieces of security equipment, offers optional professional monitoring, and has a burglar-deterring siren. Keep in Mind: The system doesn't include cameras. If the idea of setting up and being responsible for a whole home security system seems rather daunting, the Ring Alarm Home Security System makes it as easy as possible. Not only can it be controlled via your smartphone or tablet, but it's also voice-controllable using Alexa for an even more effortless experience. Our choice for the overall best home security system, the Ring Alarm system comes with two keypads that you can put, for instance, at the front and back doors so you're fully covered at both main entrance and exit points. The system also has eight contact sensors for windows and doors, and you can add more contact and motion sensors to cover any other areas as you see fit. The Ring Alarm kit provides an impressive coverage area of over 2,000 square feet with the included extender. Installation is simple using the included adhesive tape, but you do have the option of drilling some of the devices into a wall for extra stability. Both keypads include emergency buttons, and the base station is where the siren is located. The siren's noise level is adjustable up to 104 decibels within the Ring app. The app will send notifications directly to your phone of all activity, including when doors and windows have been opened, if broken glass or fire alarm sounds have been detected, and if any movement has been sensed when you're away from home. While this is a self-monitoring alarm kit, you do have the option to add the Alexa Guard Plus 24/7 professional monitoring service for a monthly fee by choosing a Ring Protect plan, and prices start at $20 per month. Product Details: Components: Base station, range extender, keypads (two), contact sensors (eight), and motion detectors (two)

Base station, range extender, keypads (two), contact sensors (eight), and motion detectors (two) Installation: Self-installation, no tools required

Self-installation, no tools required Monitoring: Self-monitoring, optional 24/7 professional monitoring

Self-monitoring, optional 24/7 professional monitoring Professional Monitoring Fee: $20 per month, optional

Best Budget: Wyze Home Security Core Kit Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($100) Also available at The Home Depot Why You Should Get It: The kit costs $100, including six months of free 24/7 professional monitoring, which, thereafter, costs from $5 per month. Keep in Mind: There is no free monthly option. The Wyze Home Security Core Kit is not only one of the more economical security starter packages available to protect your home, but it also comes with the first six months of professional 24/7 monitoring included in the purchase price. After that, the fee is $10 per month. With the 24/7 professional monitoring and emergency dispatch services, if you're away from home and your house alarm goes off, you'll receive a text message or a phone call from a security agent (not a robot), and if they can't reach you, they'll call dispatch. The kit comes with the central hub—the Wyze Sense Hub—which is also the alarm siren, a keypad, one motion sensor, and two entry sensors. The system is compatible with an array of other Wyze home safety and security components, including the company's leak and climate sensors and the indoor and outdoor Wyze Cams. Up to 100 components can be added to each Sense Hub. No tools are required for setup, and it's super easy to do it yourself (meaning no extra costs in professional installation services) as each security device comes with an adhesive strip stuck to the back. All you have to do is simply peel off the backing tape and affix the component where you need it. Product Details: Components: Base hub, entry sensors (two), keypad, and motion sensor

Base hub, entry sensors (two), keypad, and motion sensor Installation: Self-installation, no tools required

Self-installation, no tools required Monitoring: 24/7 professional monitoring

24/7 professional monitoring Professional Monitoring Fee: First 6 months is free, thereafter it's $10 per month (or $100 per year) for 24/7 professional monitoring and police dispatch

Best Professionally Monitored: SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($308) Why You Should Get It: There is an optional professional monitoring service that costs $0.60 per day with no contract. Keep in Mind: Because it was designed to be a professionally monitored system, it's not as great when used as a self-monitoring system (although you do have that option). At just 60 cents per day, the SimpliSafe home security system provides everything you need to start protecting your home from the get-go. This wireless bundle offers 24/7 security and will alert and dispatch either the police, fire services, or paramedics when relevant threats are detected, making it our choice for the best home security system with professional monitoring. SimpliSafe offers the first month of emergency dispatch services for free, and you're able to cancel anytime as there is no contract or other hidden fees. Even without the use of an extender, this system can reach a range of up to 1,000 square feet, and the package comes with two motion sensors with a 90-degree field of vision that can catch any movement up to 30 feet away for optimal coverage. Pets under 50 pounds will go undetected, so you won't get any random unnecessary alarm sirens going off. You can monitor everything from your smartphone or smart devices and see what's going on inside your home via the included indoor camera (which can, of course, be switched off and is fully in your control). The system also comes with a panic button that you can keep next to you at night, a key fob to arm and disarm the alarms that is also equipped with a panic button, five entry sensors for windows and doors, and one keypad to install by the main door. If, however, you want to add more components, this system is fully customizable, giving you the ability to add up to 100 extra compatible security parts to it. Product Details: Components: Base station, keypad, entry sensors (five), motion sensors (two), panic button, indoor camera, and key fob

Base station, keypad, entry sensors (five), motion sensors (two), panic button, indoor camera, and key fob Installation: Self-installation, no tools required (professional installation is offered if needed)

Self-installation, no tools required (professional installation is offered if needed) Monitoring: 24/7 professional monitoring, self-monitoring optional

24/7 professional monitoring, self-monitoring optional Professional Monitoring Fee: $0.60 per day (approximately $18 per month), no contract

Best with No Monthly Fee: Eufy Security Five-Piece Home Security System Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($160) Why You Should Get It: This affordable home security system is easy to install and has no monthly fees if you choose to self-monitor. Keep in Mind: You can only add up to 16 cameras and 16 motion sensors per base station, which might not be enough for very large homes or those with outbuildings they want to monitor. However, you can add multiple base stations to the same home security system. Just as easy to use as it is to install, the Eufy Security Home Security System is a great option for anyone looking for a value-for-money home security system. Long battery life on all components and a long-distance range on the home base puts your mind at ease, and you can customize settings to suit your needs via the user-friendly Eufy app. It has an adjustable siren volume, and the motion sensors' sensitivity can also be adjusted so that they don't pick up your pets' movements and alert you every time your four-legged friend jumps on the couch (unless you want it to). You have the option to arm or disarm the alarm or control the separate security components (like the motion sensors or the door and window sensors) via the keypad, voice control (Alexa or Google Home), or the app. You can even control the system via the app remotely when you're not at home. Each home base can support up to 16 cameras and 16 motion sensors; if you need more than that, you'll need to buy another base and then sync it to your initial system. The self-monitoring option is free, but there are two professional monitoring plans you could opt for. At just $5 per month (or $50 per year), the Basic plan sends a notification to your phone alerting you of an intrusion and provides an emergency button you can press that calls dispatch. The 24/7 monitoring option costs $10 per month (or $100 per year) and automatically alerts the relevant dispatch service. Product Details: Components: HomeBase (base hub), keypad, motion sensor, and entry sensors (two)

HomeBase (base hub), keypad, motion sensor, and entry sensors (two) Installation: Self-installation, no tools required

Self-installation, no tools required Monitoring: Self-monitoring, optional 24/7 professional monitoring

Self-monitoring, optional 24/7 professional monitoring Professional Monitoring Fee: $0 self-monitoring, $5 per month (or $50 per year) basic plan, $10 per month (or $100 per year) 24/7 monitoring Related: The 10 Best Solar Lights to Brighten Your Outdoor Space

Best with Cameras: Night Owl 4K Ultra HD Wired Video Security System Courtesy of Lowe's View at Lowe’s ($400) Also available at Walmart and Best Buy Why You Should Get It: These cameras can sense human motion and have advanced Human Detection Technology that can show you exactly who was on your property in full 1080p HD. Keep in Mind: This is a camera surveillance security system and doesn't have an alarm siren. Gone are the days of blurred surveillance footage with barely visible shadowy silhouettes that were of no use to anyone. Nowadays, technology in security systems—and not just systems used by the authorities—has advanced so much that facial features can be made out in impressive detail. The Night Owl is a great example of how far residential surveillance systems have come. This USA-designed system's cameras boast Human Detection Technology that automatically turns on the in-built spotlights once human (and only human, as opposed to critter) movement is detected. This automatically and immediately sends notifications to your smart device where you can view a playback of what it was that set the lights off. Advanced Facial Capture technology means you can get an extreme close-up of the intruder to show the authorities if necessary. The cameras can be used both inside and outside, and they are weather resistant, have clear night vision of up to 100 feet, and have a wide-angle recording ability for capturing as much area as possible around your residence. Everything recorded is stored on the hard drive, and there are no monthly fees. While there is no loud alarm siren since this is a surveillance system only, the bright motion-activated light is another efficient trespasser deterrent. This is a hardwired security system, so if you're not handy with electronics, it's best to bring in an electrician to get it all set up for you. Product Details: Components: Base unit, 4K Ultra HD cameras (four), wiring, and cables

Base unit, 4K Ultra HD cameras (four), wiring, and cables Installation: Hardwired, professional installation recommended

Hardwired, professional installation recommended Monitoring: Self-monitoring

Self-monitoring Professional Monitoring Fee: N/A Related: The Best Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights to Keep Your Home Secure

Best Wireless: YoLink Smart Home Starter Kit Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($70) Also available at Walmart Why You Should Get It: It's an economical way to protect your property completely wirelessly with a long receiving range of 0.25 miles. Keep in Mind: It doesn't come with a siren, but you can purchase one separately. This affordable wireless security system by YoLink has an impressively long range considering its low price. It comes with four door or window sensors and a central hub, but there are many extra accessories you can add from YoLink to secure your residence completely. Installation is easy as the components come with sticky tape to be firmly affixed to wherever you decide. The app itself can help you keep tabs on your home security and its components, but you can also sync it up to other home smart devices, too, like smart blinds, light switches, and thermostats—and it's all controllable via your Alexa or Google Home. While YoLink has a free plan available that will send you a limited amount of SMS security alert notifications per month, it does offer a professional monitoring subscription plan in collaboration with security company, VirtuAlarm, that provides so much more to keep your mind at ease (like police and fire department dispatch, and monitoring of smoke, carbon monoxide, and water leak detectors). The service is priced at $10 per month, and the first two months are free. With only four door sensors and a base hub, this starter kit is quite basic, so to make the most of it, you'll have to buy extra components and opt for one of the monthly packages, which will raise the overall price. Given that the starting cost is quite low, that all items and packages are reasonably priced, and that it has a 0.25-mile wireless range, it's still a good value for the money as far as home security systems go. We recommend adding the YoLink Outdoor Security Siren for extra security though. Product Details: Components: Base hub and door sensors (four)

Base hub and door sensors (four) Installation: Self-installation, no tools required

Self-installation, no tools required Monitoring: Self-monitoring, optional professional monitoring

Self-monitoring, optional professional monitoring Professional Monitoring Fee: $0 for limited SMS notifications, $10 for unlimited SMS notifications and professional monitoring with VirtuAlarm

Best with Doorbell Camera: Blink Home Security Plus Kit Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($540) Why You Should Get It: This is an excellent camera surveillance security system complete with a doorbell camera and floodlight. It also has a two-year battery life. Keep in Mind: Blink subscription plans do not alert authorities. If there's one item of home security everyone should add, it's a video doorbell. Though known for its excellent motion-detecting home cameras as well as its video doorbells, Blink has upped its game in home security with other additions, such as motion sensor flood lights and self-charging solar panel mounts. The company has now bundled together some of its best home security products, providing you with this excellent kit to secure your home in just minutes. Included in the package is the classic video doorbell, three weather-proof outdoor cameras, a floodlight mount that can be paired with one of the outdoor cameras, and one solar camera. Also included is one indoor camera, five mounting kits, and a Sync Module 2—the main control unit. When motion is detected by the cameras, notifications (which are customizable) will be sent to your phone or smart devices, and everything can be operated via Alexa. While the Blink subscription plans do not include alerting the authorities (you would have to alert them yourself after being sent the notifications and viewing the video footage), they do have other benefits. Without a Blink subscription plan, you can view live streaming for up to five minutes, but Blink plans, which start at $3 per month, provide 90 minutes of continuous streaming. Product Details: Components: Video doorbell, floodlight mount, solar camera, outdoor cameras (three), indoor camera, Sync Module 2, and mounting kits (five)

Video doorbell, floodlight mount, solar camera, outdoor cameras (three), indoor camera, Sync Module 2, and mounting kits (five) Installation: Self-installation, no tools required

Self-installation, no tools required Monitoring: Self-monitoring

Self-monitoring Fee: $0 for five minutes of live streaming; $3 per month for 90 minutes of continuous streaming on 1 device; and $10 per month for 90 minutes of continuous streaming on unlimited devices