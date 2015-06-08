If you're considering a costly home renovation but aren't familiar with the financing options, here are six common ways to pay for the work.

Most homeowners don't need to save for a new faucet, but covering the costs of an entirely new bathroom will require a larger budget. Fortunately, there are several choices for financing the cost of home renovations. Follow these expert ideas for financing your next big home improvement project, including cash-out refinancing, home equity lines of credit, and 401K loans.

1. Cash

How it works: Paying cash for a home renovation is fairly simple—you save until you have enough to pay for the project as it occurs. Unlike a loan, there's no interest to be paid either.

What you need to know: For small projects—a new sink in a half bath, for example—a cash-only policy may make sense. Depending on your income, cash as a way to finance home renovations might not take that long to accumulate. For larger projects, it might be more difficult to save enough in a timely manner to pay for the renovation.

2. Loans from other sources, such as 401K and IRA funds

How it works: People using this home renovation financing option withdraw cash from sources not intended for use with the home—a retirement account, for example, says Dawn R. Cameron, a home mortgage consultant and renovation specialist with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

What you need to know: There are tax implications and, typically, penalties incurred. In addition, using 401K or similar funds to finance home renovations also reduces the amount of savings you'll have available at retirement.

3. Home equity line of credit

How it works: A home equity line of credit (HELOC) allows you to borrow against the equity or ownership you already have in the home you're living in, Cameron says. Most lenders typically allow you to borrow up to 85% of what your house is worth.

Here's an example: Say your home is worth $200,000 and you have $100,000 on your mortgage. That means you have 50% equity in the house, equal to about $100,000. Take that amount of equity and multiply it by 85%—in this case, $85,000—and that's probably what a lender will allow you to borrow.

A HELOC is a second lien on your home, explains Tiffany Brown, broker-owner and loan originator for Motto Mortgage Summit.

"You keep your first mortgage in place and add this loan, which is a revolving source of funds similar to a credit card," says Brown.

Most HELOCs have two phases—a draw phase and a repayment phase. During the draw phase, you're eligible to access the funds and you will likely only be required to make small, interest-only payments. After the draw period ends, the loan enters the repayment phase. In general, during the repayment phase, you can no longer access additional funds and will be required to make regular principal plus interest payments until the amount you have drawn has been repaid in full.

What you need to know: The interest rates for home equity lines of credit are variable, Cameron says, so most people don't borrow the full amount on a home equity line of credit. "Home equity lines of credit are connected to the Federal Reserve's prime rate—usually prime plus some percentage," she says. That means the amount you are charged to borrow the money may go up or down depending on current market situations.

Cameron says home equity lines of credit, sometimes referred to as rainy day funds, are great for giving homeowners access to home renovation financing as they need it. "You're only paying for what you use, and for smaller projects it's perfect," she says. "For bigger renovations, the changing interest rate may be a factor in whether or not you use a home equity line of credit."

4. Cash-out refinance

How it works: A cash-out refinance provides a homeowner a set amount for a renovation that is then rolled into a new mortgage total, Cameron says. Here's an example: Say a house is worth $200,000, and the mortgage is $100,000. The homeowner has 50% equity and the home renovation project will cost about $60,000. For a cash-out refinance, the original mortgage is paid off and replaced with a new mortgage of $160,000, giving the homeowners $60,000 in cash to do with as they please.

What you need to know: A cash-out refinance, which some people also use for debt consolidation, increases the mortgage balance but usually has a set interest rate that's lower than a home equity line of credit. This type of financing, however, might be costlier than a HELOC.

"You may have higher closing costs than a HELOC and potentially much higher monthly payments at the beginning of your repayment period on a cash-out refinance compared to what you would be required to pay during a draw period of a HELOC," says Brown.

5. Renovation financing

How it works: For homeowners who have very little equity, renovation financing might be an option. "It's similar to cash-out refinance, but instead of basing the loan on what the house is currently worth, the lender bases it on what the house will be worth when the renovation is complete," Cameron says.

For renovation financing, homeowners refinance their current loan but add on to it an amount needed for the home improvement. The lender then pays the contractor as the work is being done, so the bank is able to ensure the collateral is secure, Cameron says.

What you need to know: Renovation financing helps a homeowner improve the value of their home and spread the extra mortgage out over the term of the loan. The balance and monthly payment of the home mortgage generally increase. "Homeowners really need to make sure the value is going to be there," Cameron says.

6. Point-of-Sale Financing

How it works: The homeowner works with a lender that their project contractor has an existing relationship with, explains Greg Cicatelli from Ally Lending.

"Financing a renovation through a home improvement point-of-sale lender is the most simple and flexible option for homeowners," says Cicatelli. "The homeowner is put at ease working with a lender that their contractor has a standing relationship with. It reassures the consumer that it's a trustworthy financier and the lender knows the renovation industry."

What you need to know: The loan becomes an integrated part of the renovation process with the contractor. The contractor can walk the homeowner through the application process, ensuring that the homeowner requests the correct amount of funds for the project and that the pay-over-time plan works for their budget.

"The consumer can pre-qualify in minutes with no impact to their credit," says Cicatelli. "The consumer can finalize the loan and move forward with the project instantly while meeting with their contractor or at home on their own."

In addition, Cicatelli says the consumer is able to make digestible, consistent monthly payments over time without needing to dip into their rainy day savings fund, 401K, or home equity.

Before you finance a home renovation

Remember: You will typically not get dollar-for-dollar on any renovation project. What you're doing is improving your home and your quality of life. "Make sure your project is going to give you the bang for the buck," Cameron says. Kitchens and baths, for example, are typically good investments.