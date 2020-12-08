6 Top-Rated Snowblowers to Help You Handle Even the Worst Blizzards
These bestselling machines make quick work of clearing off driveways, decks, sidewalks, and more.
Winter storms that blanket your home in snow look pretty, but shoveling off all that precipitation can be exhausting. If you live in an area that typically receives heavy snowfall, a snowblower can be a smart investment. These machines help you clear off several inches of snow in one quick sweep, saving your back from the heavy lifting of shoveling and cutting down the time you have to spend outside in frigid weather. Although they're a financial investment, a quality snowblower can get you through numerous winters with ease.
When choosing the best snowblower for you, it’s important to consider how much snow you usually get, the type of snow (heavy and wet or powdery and dry), and the surface area you need to clear. There are two basic types of snowblowers to choose from: single-stage and two-stage models. This refers to the mechanism used to gather up the snow on the ground. A single-stage snowblower uses an auger (a corkscrew-like part) to draw in the snow and channel it into the discharge chute. For two-stage machines, a rotating impeller works alongside the auger to push snow into the chute, adding more power and efficiency that’s great for heavy jobs.
You’ll also need to choose between gas-powered and electric snowblowers, which could run on a battery or via a cord. In general, gas blowers are more powerful but require more upkeep than their electric counterparts. To help narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up six bestselling snowblowers that make clearing off your driveway, deck, or walkways quick and painless.
Clear up to 13 inches of snow without gas or oil with this bestselling snowblower from The Home Depot. Powered by two 40-volt lithium batteries, the unit turns on at the push of a button and can throw snow up to 40 feet away. At night, LED headlights light the way for its 21-inch-wide path.
Buy It: RYOBI 21 in. Brushless Cordless Electric Snow Blower ($549, The Home Depot)
This single-stage gas snowblower features a compact design (it's only 21 inches wide), but it's powerful enough to clear up to 9 inches of snowfall in a single pass. An electric start helps you get going quickly, while a self-propelling system does the legwork for you. Plus, the handle folds down for storage so you can easily fit the small snowblower into tight spaces.
Buy It: Toro Power Clear 21 in. Single-Stage Self Propelled Electric Start Gas Snow Blower ($599, The Home Depot)
Powered by a cord, this budget-friendly electric snowblower is ideal for mid-sized driveways, decks, and walkways. At just 35 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around corners and curves, clearing up to 13 inches of snow in one pass. A scraper at the bottom of the unit helps you remove snow without damaging the pavement or deck surface below. The electric snowblower requires an outdoor extension cord, which you can purchase separately or with the blower for an additional cost.
Buy It: Snow Joe Electric Snow Thrower ($173, Amazon)
This two-stage gas blower can sweep a 24-inch path through snowfalls more than a foot high. The self-propelled unit starts easily with an electric push-button, and multiple speeds (six forward and two for reverse) give you more control while clearing snow. A headlight and heated hand grips help keep you safe and warm in harsh weather.
Buy It: Legend Force 24 in. Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower with Electric Start ($649, The Home Depot)
Clear off an extra-large driveway with this high-powered electric snowblower. The two-stage, self-propelled design, which runs on two 56-volt lithium batteries, easily cuts through snow up to 20 inches high, including piles left behind by snowplows. The discharge chute can rotate 200 degrees so you can direct the snow exactly where you need it, and four LED lights offer visibility in the dark.
Buy It: EGO POWER+ 24-in Two-Stage Self-propelled Cordless Electric Snow Blower ($1,299, Lowe's)
This powerful, two-stage gas snowblower is ideal for heavy snowfalls and drifts at the end of your driveway. It starts with the push of a button and cuts a 28-inch path through even the heaviest snow. Automatic steering and large, 16-inch tires offer more control in slippery conditions. Skid shoes on either side can be adjusted to lift the auger up slightly off the ground, which means you can use this snowblower even on unpaved surfaces, such as a gravel driveway.
Buy It: Ariens Deluxe Two-Stage Self-Propelled Gas Snow Blower ($1,199, Lowe's)
Comments