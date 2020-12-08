6 Top-Rated Snowblowers to Help You Handle Even the Worst Blizzards

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Winter storms that blanket your home in snow look pretty, but shoveling off all that precipitation can be exhausting. If you live in an area that typically receives heavy snowfall, a snowblower can be a smart investment. These machines help you clear off several inches of snow in one quick sweep, saving your back from the heavy lifting of shoveling and cutting down the time you have to spend outside in frigid weather. Although they're a financial investment, a quality snowblower can get you through numerous winters with ease.

Image zoom Credit: Vernon Wiley/Getty Images

When choosing the best snowblower for you, it’s important to consider how much snow you usually get, the type of snow (heavy and wet or powdery and dry), and the surface area you need to clear. There are two basic types of snowblowers to choose from: single-stage and two-stage models. This refers to the mechanism used to gather up the snow on the ground. A single-stage snowblower uses an auger (a corkscrew-like part) to draw in the snow and channel it into the discharge chute. For two-stage machines, a rotating impeller works alongside the auger to push snow into the chute, adding more power and efficiency that’s great for heavy jobs.