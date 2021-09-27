The 8 Best Snow Shovels You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Shoppers
For many people, winter's arrival means the return of snow (though some might see flakes when it's still technically fall). While that can bring to mind cozy scenes filled with fireplaces, movies, and hot cocoa, it might also conjure less pleasant memories of time spent outside shoveling snow off your driveway and walkways. However, with the right snow shovel for your needs, you can get the job done quickly so you can return to that idyllic snow day setup in front of the fire.
You can get a snow shovel for nearly every purpose: There are snow shovels designed for your car, collapsible models to use on the go, ergonomic styles to aid your back, and more. And the best time to buy a new snow shovel is before snow is even in the forecast. That way you'll be all set once a blizzard is on the way.
The Best Snow Shovels of 2021
- Best Overall Snow Shovel: Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel
- Best Cordless Snow Shovel: Snow Joe 24-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Shovel Kit
- Best Collapsible Snow Shovel: Lifeline Aluminum Sport Utility Shovel
- Best Snow Pusher: Garant Nordic 24-Inch Steel Blade Snow Pusher
- Best Car Snow Shovel: Snow Joe 2-in-1 Telescoping Snow Broom and Ice Scraper
- Best Snow Shovel with Wheels: Snowcaster 36-Inch Heavy Duty Bi-Directional Snow Pusher
- Best Roof Snow Shovel: True Temper Telescoping Snow Roof Rake
- Best Ergonomic Snow Shovel: True Temper Ergonomic Poly Snow Shovel
To help you find the best snow shovel out of thousands of available models, here are the top eight options that Amazon shoppers can't stop talking about. Whether you're shopping for a shovel with wheels, a snow shovel for your roof, or a snow removal tool to clear your driveway, these picks have you covered.
Related Items
Best Overall Snow Shovel: Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel
With more than 11,700 perfect ratings, the double-handled Snow Joe Shovelution Snow Shovel addresses a big concern voiced by many shovelers: back pain. Use the long handle when filling the blade with snow, then switch to the spring-assist handle to release it. This keeps your shoveling posture far more upright and less reliant on bending.
"Now that I've used it a few times, this thing is the best snow shovel I've ever owned," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The second handle makes shoveling so much easier, and it's a lifesaver on your lower back. You scoop, then throw the snow, but the tension that builds up in the handle (combined with the release of your 'shovel full of snow') forces the shovel back down into the 'ready position' to scoop your next load of snow. It works surprisingly well."
Best Cordless Snow Shovel: Snow Joe 24-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Shovel Kit
For sidewalks, patios, and decks that see snow accumulation, this cordless snow shovel kit is one to consider. It works similarly to a snowblower by pushing snow out of your path and can clear snow for 22 minutes when fully charged. At only 11.7 pounds, the Sun Joe Cordless Snow Shovel bypasses back pain while clearing an 11-by-7-inch area with each push.
"I bought this for clearing snow off our long second story deck. I'm so pleased," said one reviewer. "It blew the fluffy snow away easily and ate through the heavier, deep snow impressively. The first battery [charge] lasted for almost the entire time. It will be a back-saver this winter!"
Best Collapsible Snow Shovel: Lifeline Aluminum Sport Utility Shovel
If your area is susceptible to heavy snowstorms, you may find the Lifeline Aluminum Sport Utility Shovel invaluable. Its collapsible three-piece design easily allows you to go between a full 32-inch shovel and a shorter 25-inch shovel. And because it disassembles, you can store it in your car or in a backpack to use on the go.
"I have several of these shovels," wrote one of the more than 2,000 five-star reviewers. "One always stays in my car and has dug me out of many Buffalo snow banks. It is a great emergency shovel. I also carry one of these when I am doing winter backpacking. It is light and easily stores inside or outside my pack."
Best Snow Pusher: Garant Nordic 24-Inch Steel Blade Snow Pusher
If you have a driveway to clear when it snows, add a snow pusher to your winter tool kit. The Garant Nordic Snow Pusher's 24-inch blade will allow you to clear snow from larger swaths more quickly. Further, the steel-reinforced design increases "strength and rigidity," while the wooden handle "absorbs shock well," according to the brand.
"We live in Eastern Idaho, and we have already gotten a lot of use out of this snow pusher," wrote one reviewer, who said the pusher "worked so well that I bought a second." They continued, "It is super durable and the snow just falls off the blade, which helps with pushing a lot of snow. The handle is comfortable (I'm 5'9") for my size, and it is lightweight for almost anyone to use."
Best Car Snow Shovel: Snow Joe 2-in-1 Telescoping Snow Broom and Ice Scraper
In order to safely drive during or right after snowfall, a tool to quickly clear snow from your car is a must. With just under 2,000 perfect ratings, the Snow Joe 2-in-1 Telescoping Snow Broom and Ice Scraper is ready to handle multiple types of winter weather. Half of the 1.2 pound tool acts as a foam broom to push snow off of your car without damaging it, while the other half acts as an ice scraper.
"With the Snow Joe and a few push-pull swipes, my car is cleared off completely in a minute...max," wrote one pleased reviewer. "I'm not covered in snow, super agitated, late for work, estimating the cost of a paint job, or praying I won't get a ticket for that small patch of snow left on my roof. I feel like it's wrong that more people don't know about this thing! It's a total game changer, which I plan on buying for everyone on my Christmas list."
Best Snow Shovel with Wheels: Snowcaster 36-Inch Heavy Duty Bi-Directional Snow Pusher
Another back-saving snow shovel to consider is the Snowcaster Snow Pusher. Rather than solely being powered by your physical strength, the Snowcaster has the benefit of wheels, which, along with the bi-directional blade, makes it "50 percent more efficient than traditional snow shovels," according to the brand. Snowcaster also states the contractor-trusted tool can push through thin layers of ice on walkways and driveways.
"Love everything about the Snowcaster," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I can easily clear sidewalks and driveways much faster than before and way faster than the neighbors. I enjoy shoveling so much now, and have to stop myself from shoveling the entire neighborhood."
Best Roof Snow Shovel: True Temper Telescoping Snow Roof Rake
Roof rakes prevent too much weight from sitting on your roof for an extended period of time, which can cause structural damage. The True Temper Telescoping Snow Roof Rake is up to the clearing challenge: Its lightweight aluminium handle can extend to 17 feet to allow the 24-inch poly blade to clear effectively.
"This snow rake has a telescoping pole with built-in pins that hold the poles in the desired positions (very adjustable). Not one time did it pull away… it worked flawlessly," wrote a reviewer. "The outside pole (the one you hold on-to) has a [rough] finish, and this gives you grip. This is a quality product from a known manufacturer."
Best Snow Shovel for Seniors: ErgieShovel Steel Shaft Impact Resistant Snow Shovel
Similar to other double-handle designs, the ErgieShovel Snow Shovel was created to prevent back injuries. It also features a steel shaft and an 18-inch blade. The easy-to-use shovel has picked up five-star ratings from more than 2,000 shoppers, including seniors who live in colder climates.
"I have other snow shovels but this shovel is my favorite," wrote one reviewer. "Shoveling heavy snow at 6,000 feet at my age (78) is probably something I shouldn't be doing. The shovel is light weight with a narrow scoop, which keeps me from lifting too large of a clump of snow. The extension handle makes it easy to toss the snow over my deck railing. A friend came over to help me shovel yesterday and wanted to know where I got the shovel… What he doesn't know is that I'm getting him one for a thank you gift."