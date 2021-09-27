The 8 Best Snow Shovels You Can Buy on Amazon, According to Shoppers

Best Overall Snow Shovel: Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel

With more than 11,700 perfect ratings, the double-handled Snow Joe Shovelution Snow Shovel addresses a big concern voiced by many shovelers: back pain. Use the long handle when filling the blade with snow, then switch to the spring-assist handle to release it. This keeps your shoveling posture far more upright and less reliant on bending.

"Now that I've used it a few times, this thing is the best snow shovel I've ever owned," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The second handle makes shoveling so much easier, and it's a lifesaver on your lower back. You scoop, then throw the snow, but the tension that builds up in the handle (combined with the release of your 'shovel full of snow') forces the shovel back down into the 'ready position' to scoop your next load of snow. It works surprisingly well."