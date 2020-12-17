5 Top-Rated Snow Brooms to Help You Clear Off Your Car in One Quick Sweep

If you live in an area with snowy winters, you know the struggle of uncovering your car from a thick blanket of fluffy stuff before you can drive anywhere. Especially when the weather outside is frigid and blustery, it's a process you want to take care of as quickly as possible. For extra snow removal power when winter storms hit , ditch your skinny ice scraper in favor of a snow broom.

This snow-removal tool helps you easily sweep piles of snow off your car with minimal reaching needed. Typically made with either a foam head or bristle brush, snow brooms allow you to push the snow away from you and directly off the windshield, roof, or hood of your car, instead of brushing the powder every which way (or onto your hands). They also often feature telescopic handles, which are especially helpful for clearing away snow on large vehicles like trucks or SUVs. These sturdy sweepers are great for heavy, wet snow and make quick work of clearing off snow so you can get on the road faster. Toss one of these snow brooms into your trunk so you're always prepared when snow starts to fall.