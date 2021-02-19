The 7 Best Roof Rakes for Snow Removal, According to Customer Reviews

If you live in an area where winter weather strikes, you know how important it is to have the right snow removal tools on hand. After the first snowfall, you've likely stocked up on everything you need to shovel out your driveway, salt your sidewalks, and de-ice your car. But removing snow from your home's roof can be just as important as removing it from the ground.
Too much snow on your roof can cause structural damage, but roof rakes can help you scrape off accumulated snow from your rooftops with ease. These handy devices are especially popular in places that incur heavy snowfall throughout the winter. Their handles extend by several feet, so you can remove snow from the highest points of your roof without having to climb up a ladder. Plus, the rake heads are specially designed to be gentle on your roof.
It's best to use roof rakes right after a snowfall, while the snow is still powdery rather than frozen. And according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, "at least a couple of inches of snow should be left on the roof. Removing snow completely from a roof surface can result in serious damage to the roof covering and possibly lead to leaks and additional damage."
If you're ready to invest in a roof rake for your home, you're in luck. We scoured through thousands of customer reviews to see which ones shoppers love the most. From an easy-to-use option to an affordable pick, these are the best roof rakes, according to reviews.
More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers are fans of this Garelick roof rake because it helps to quickly and efficiently remove snow. They love how easy it is to assemble and the fact that it can extend to 21 feet long. But their favorite part is the unique shape of the rake head, which is specially designed to ensure the rake’s blade never hits the roof itself, protecting the shingles from damage. “The product is lightweight and easy to handle," writes one shopper. “At the same time, it is strong enough to hold up and get the job done. It is all made of aluminum so wear work gloves as they will get dirty. I was able to remove a lot of snow in a very short time.”
Buy It: Garelick 21-Foot Snow Roof Rake ($64, Amazon)
This True Temper roof rake is popular among shoppers at The Home Depot thanks to its push-button, telescoping handle. It extends to 17 feet long, and when you’re done with it, it can collapse to a compact size for easy storage. Even better, it has a non-slip grip to prevent it from sliding around as you work, and the 24-inch rake head quickly removes large areas of snow accumulation. “I would absolutely recommend this product,” said one customer. “I am in the construction industry and it’s the best snow rake I have ever purchased. It’s light enough and strong enough to reach second-story roofs, with enough length to spare to clear the edges off so that ice dams will not start building up.”
Buy It: True Temper Telescoping Roof Rake ($47, The Home Depot)
This Costway roof rake is designed with a snow slide that safely rolls snow off the roof swiftly and without damage. The rakes wheels help you navigate the tool while it's on the roof, and the telescopic handle can extend up to 20 feet. Shoppers say the vinyl snow slide is super durable and the non-slip grip on the handle makes it easy to control. With its smart details, it’s no wonder that the snow removal tool has racked up a near-perfect rating at Walmart.
Buy It: Costway Lightweight Roof Rake, $40 (originally $160), Walmart
This top-rated option by SnowJoe proves you don’t have to spend a ton of money on a high-quality roof rake. Shoppers love the twist-and-lock telescoping pole that ranges in size from 6.2- to 21-feet long and the oversized aluminum rake head that makes snow removal a breeze. “This arrived just in time to save my roof,” writes one reviewer. “It’s lightweight enough for this 73-year-old woman to manage it, yet it still does its job admirably. And, unlike many of its competitors, Snow Joe wasn’t overpriced. It was easily assembled and put to work right away. I foresee it lasting many seasons to come.”
Buy It: SnowJoe Telescoping Snow Shovel Roof Rake, $39 (originally $50), Amazon
If you’re looking to splurge on a durable roof rake that will last for many winters to come, The Home Depot customers recommend this Snow Peeler option. Not only does it extend to 30 feet to help you reach even the tallest roofs, but it also has a 15-foot snow slide for added convenience. Plus, shoppers say its heavy-duty design removes hard-packed snow quickly. “This snow rake is amazing,” writes one shopper. “The sharp aluminum blade lets me cut through even super-packed snow from the ground and the snow slides off like magic. I also really like the robust 30-foot sectional pole handle. It feels sturdy in my hands as I do the work, not like those cheap shovels. I would never go back to using a traditional snow rake. This one is by far the best!”
Buy It: Snow Peeler Roof Rake ($167, The Home Depot)
This Avalanche roof rake is a number one best-seller on Amazon for a reason. In addition to being incredibly lightweight (weighing less than 7 pounds), the rake is also super easy to assemble as all the pieces can be snapped together. When all five poles are connected, the rake has a 20-foot reach, and shoppers love that the 24-inch long rake head has two built-in wheels that make it easy to maneuver. “We live in Michigan’s upper peninsula so let me tell you, it was put to the test,” said one customer. “This winter we had wet snow followed by freezing rain, ice storms, etc. All this led up to very heavy, frozen snow and ice on the roof. When the temps would warm I would try removal with the rake, I punished it pretty hard tearing at frozen ice. It never broke on me. It is easy and light to use, I am very satisfied!”
Buy It: Avalanche Lightweight Roof Rake, $60 (originally $65), Amazon
While roof rakes are generally just used to remove snow, this Gymax option can also be used to remove leaves, dirt, and branches during warmer months. The tool can range in size from five to 20 feet and has two built-in rollers that stop the aluminum blade from hitting the roof directly, preventing any damage. One shopper said it was “worth the money,” while another wrote “This is a great tool for clearing snow from your roof. It’s light, strong, and easy to assemble. Handled job quite well with the long pole more stable than originally thought.”
Buy It: Gymax Extendable Roof Rake ($53, Amazon)