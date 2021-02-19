The 7 Best Roof Rakes for Snow Removal, According to Customer Reviews

This Avalanche roof rake is a number one best-seller on Amazon for a reason. In addition to being incredibly lightweight (weighing less than 7 pounds), the rake is also super easy to assemble as all the pieces can be snapped together. When all five poles are connected, the rake has a 20-foot reach, and shoppers love that the 24-inch long rake head has two built-in wheels that make it easy to maneuver. “We live in Michigan’s upper peninsula so let me tell you, it was put to the test,” said one customer. “This winter we had wet snow followed by freezing rain, ice storms, etc. All this led up to very heavy, frozen snow and ice on the roof. When the temps would warm I would try removal with the rake, I punished it pretty hard tearing at frozen ice. It never broke on me. It is easy and light to use, I am very satisfied!”

Buy It: Avalanche Lightweight Roof Rake, $60 (originally $65), Amazon