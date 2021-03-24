The 11 Best Ladders for Every Home Project, According to Glowing Reviews

This Type 1A, 300-pound capacity multi-position ladder has garnered more than 7,600 five-star ratings and is a best-seller on Amazon. The ladder can transform from an A-frame step ladder to an extension ladder or a trestle-and-plank system, and it even has adjustable heights for individual sides to fit nicely on stairs. It includes locks to keep it in place each time you reposition it and has wheels for easy transport.

One reviewer wrote, “I'll never go back to a normal ladder, and this will last forever so I'll never need to. It’s so easy to use and sturdy and safe. There may be similar ones out there, but these guys did a great job at design and quality, well worth the price. I love that it folds up in a little corner of the garage until needed.”

