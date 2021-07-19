Here's How Much the Top Home-Improvement Upgrades Typically Cost, According to Houzz

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The company surveyed thousands of homeowners to determine the most popular projects and how much they cost. See how upgrades like kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, home-system improvements, and more stack up.

Home improvement has experienced a major boom over the past year. With more time at home and, for some, added flexibility in their budgets, many homeowners took the opportunity to spruce up their spaces with exterior upgrades, room makeovers, and home-system improvements. According to a recent study from the home design hub Houzz, spending on home-improvement projects has increased 15% over the past year, and some of the priciest upgrades were among the most popular.

modern kitchen with gold accents Credit: Kim Cornelison

The 2021 U.S. Houzz & Home Study includes findings from more than 75,000 respondents, about half of whom renovated their homes in 2020. The results shed light on the top home-improvement projects homeowners tackled over the past year, with details on the typical cost of each upgrade.

According to the survey, the kitchen was the most commonly updated room of the home, with 27% of respondents completing a kitchen remodel or addition in 2020. The median cost of those renovations was $12,000, but for kitchens larger than 200 square feet, the typical spend on major remodels (in which all of the cabinets and appliances were replaced) was a whopping $40,000.

Bathrooms were another popular space for renovations, but homeowners appeared to favor less costly updates to guest bathrooms over pricier primary bathroom renovations. The data show that a quarter of participating homeowners updated a guest bathroom last year with a median spend of $3,200. For main bathrooms, the typical cost was 2.5 times higher, which might help explain why only 21% of homeowners chose to update this space.

Homeowners also invested in making their homes more functional and secure. Roughly a quarter of the survey participants upgraded their plumbing and/or electrical systems in 2020, projects that usually cost about $1,000 each, according to the study. One in five homeowners installed home security systems over the past year, a share that's double what it was five years ago. And with a median spend of $400, it's one of the least expensive updates on the list.

As for exterior updates, paint was a top choice for homeowners looking to boost curb appeal. A fifth of survey respondents refreshed their home's exterior with new paint for a typical cost of $1,200.

Home-improvement project Frequency Median cost Kitchen 27% $12,000 Plumbing 26% $1,000 Guest/other bathroom 25% $3,200 Electrical 24% $1,000 Automation 22% $400 Primary bathroom 21% $8,000 Living/family room 21% $3,000 Security 20% $400 Exterior paint 20% $1,200

The table above details some of the most popular home-improvement projects and their median cost in 2020, according to the 2021 U.S. Houzz & Home Study.