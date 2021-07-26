How to Really Budget for a Fixer-Upper, According to Experts

Khari Washington, California

Where and when did you buy a house that needed work?

I have rehabbed and/or flipped many houses throughout the years and helped many others do the same. I have done deals in cities all across California and in San Antonio, Texas.

How much did you spend to buy and repair them?

Houses on the low end cost $125,000-$500,000 and take around 45 days to complete. Rehabs have been getting more expensive; I used to spend $30,000 per home, and now it's closer to $45,000.

What was your most costly fix and how did you tackle it?

Converting a den into a master bedroom and bathroom, which cost $20,000 and took about to month to complete. I found a contractor who was very affordable and used him for most of the framing, plumbing, and electrical. I had handymen paint, put in the fixtures, and install flooring.

What advice would you give aspiring rehabbers?

Make sure that whoever you hire for a certain task is very good at that task. Make a detailed list of everything you want done and what you expect from the contractor. Price out finishes beforehand, so you aren't surprised by huge costs after paying. Discuss with your contractor ahead of time all the things that might come up, so you can hold them to an estimated price range for worst-case scenarios.