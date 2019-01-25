Budget Advice

If you're having trouble fitting your remodeling dreams into your budget, don't fret! Creating a home with great character doesn't have to require a boatload of space, time, or cash. But it is a good idea to define your remodel goals, set a home improvement budget, and lay down some ground rules for any home investment.

We Found the Best Insulation Hack to Keep Warm Air Inside this Season

Don't let your family freeze!
Low-Cost Bathroom Updates That Won't Drain Your Savings

Refresh your bathroom in a weekend with these affordable makeover ideas. With our simple decor updates and minor renovations, you can bring added style and function to your bathroom without a total overhaul.
Easy Ways to Add Character

With little time and little money, you can add lots of charm all around the house. Here are 19 do-it-yourself projects to consider.
Do It Yourself or Hire It Yourself?

Do-it-yourself remodeling will save you money, but remember that some remodeling efforts are best left to the experts. We've examined 11 types of projects to help you determine which ones you can tackle and which ones require professional help.
Save vs. Splurge: Home Trends to Keep or Skip

These expert tips explain which home features you can do without and which you may want to pay a little more to enjoy.
Improve Your Home: 30 Weekend Projects

Spiff up every space in your home. Here are 30 quick do-it-yourself updates to get you started.
25 Home Improvement Ideas Under $150

Tackle common home improvement projects and transform often-overlooked spaces with simple and budget-friendly solutions. Try one -- or more -- of these quick, affordable mini makeovers to help your home look better, live larger, and work harder.
Remodeling Projects That Add Big Value

Are you looking to invest in your home? Our home improvement experts share remodeling projects that will increase your home's value.
Low-Cost Updates that Add Value

Weekend Project Ideas for Indoors + Out

How to Replace Cabinet Hardware

How to Frame a Bathroom Mirror

Avoid Money Mistakes

Plan and Pay for Your New Kitchen

11 Ways to Stretch Your Remodeling Budget

25 Tips to Keep Your Budget on Track

5 Ways to Finance a Home Renovation

How to Build a Bathroom Cabinet

