Remodeling Advice & Planning

Tackle your next renovation project, big or small, with our helpful home remodeling tips and how-tos. We share advice on regular home maintenance, weekend remodeling projects, and the best renovations to add value to your home. Use these expert tips to plan your home remodel, stick to a budget, and choose the right building materials to get the job done right.

Most Recent

6 Reasons Matte Black Appliances Should Be On Your Radar

Move over, stainless steel. There’s a new favorite finish.
Bobby Berk Solves 7 of Your Biggest Design Challenges

The Queer Eye star shares his best tips for designing beautiful, functional rooms and his favorite makeovers from the show.
How to Prep Your Home for a Short-Term Power Outage

Make the loss of electricity less of an inconvenience by preparing now for life off the (power) grid.
Your Complete Guide to Buying a Tiny Home

In addition to the tight quarters, there are many considerations that come with buying a tiny home. Here's everything you need to know about tiny houses, including zoning laws, purchasing tips, and ideas for maximizing your small space.
Here's What to Do if a Tornado Strikes While You're Driving

Staying in your car isn’t always the best bet. Here's how to stay out of harm's way if you encounter a twister on your journey.
10 Things to Take with You in a Natural Disaster

This guide will help you know what food and supplies to include in your emergency kit and how to safeguard important documents and priceless keepsakes so they're ready to go if evacuation is necessary.
More Remodeling Advice & Planning

The Ultimate Flood Preparedness Checklist

Use this guide to prepare for a flood and keep your family, pets, and important documents safe when waters rise.
8 Must-Know Tips to Prepare for a Tornado

Use this ultimate tornado preparedness checklist to know when tornadoes are most likely to hit and how to stay safe during the storm.
How to Make a Dimensional Layout Drawing

Be Prepared for the First Snowfall With These 7 Items

Online Interior Design Services for Every Type of Homeowner

Create an Emergency Kit for Your Home

Hurricane Prep Tips You Need to Know

Hurricane season is upon us, and it's important to be ready for anything. Here's what you should do to make sure you have everything you need in a state of emergency.

All Remodeling Advice & Planning

10 Weekend Projects for New Empty Nesters

5 Tools Fixer Upper's Chip Gaines Swears By

8 Tips for Staying Cool When Your AC Is Broken

6 Home Security Life Hacks That Will Protect You and Your Family

How to Install a Fireplace Blower

We Found the Best Insulation Hack to Keep Warm Air Inside this Season

4 Home Renovations that Add Major Value

This is the Easiest Way to Unclog Your Drain in 3 Steps

6 Home Security Life Hacks That Will Protect You and Your Family

5 Things You MUST Know Before Starting Your Home Renovation

Top Home-Building Questions to Ask a Project Manager

Everything You Need to Know About Insulating Exterior Walls

Tile Calculator

Home Design Trends

24 Tips for Energy-Efficient Homes

7 Common Remodeling Mistakes

19 Fixes for the Most Annoying Home Problems

What to Do with Z-Brick?

How to Brighten Up a Room After Painting it Too Dark

My Outdoor Decor Keeps Blowing Away -- How Do I Anchor It?

Is Chair Rail In or Out?

How Do I Re-Tile a Fireplace Surround?

How Do I Refinish Particle Board Kitchen Cabinets

Can a Stove Be Put in a Corner Arrangement in a Kitchen?

What is the Best Flooring Option for a Family Area

