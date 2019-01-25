Home Improvement Ideas

We have the best home improvement projects, expert advice, and DIY home improvement ideas for your home. Whether you want to customize a basic builder design, renovate an old home, or learn how to remodel a kitchen or a bathroom, you can create your dream home with smart planning and the right home improvement contractors.

The Best Type of Lighting for Every Room in Your House

One fixture—or brightness level—doesn’t fit all. Learn how to effectively light each space in your home with these smart tips.
4 Easy Ways to Introduce Smart Lighting into Your Home

We shed light on the basics of this trendy tech.
How to Light Your Home for the Best Sleep Ever

Make catching z’s easier with these home lighting tips.
8 Tiny House Kits You Can Buy on Amazon and Build Yourself

Make your mini-home dreams come true in just one day.
We Surveyed Paint Experts and Realtors to Find the Best Exterior Paint Colors to Sell Your Home

Pick from one of these six top-selling exterior paints colors to help your home get off the market faster.
The Scott Brothers Reveal the 4 Staging Mistakes They See Most Often

These common faux pas can make or break the sale of your home. (Psst: Put the life-size portraits in storage!)
The 'Property Brothers' Share the Makeovers You Absolutely Must Do Before Selling Your Home

Beware of the "ick" factor.
Bobby Berk Solves 7 of Your Biggest Design Challenges

The Queer Eye star shares his best tips for designing beautiful, functional rooms and his favorite makeovers from the show.
How to Prep Your Home for a Short-Term Power Outage

5 Ways to Get a Modern Farmhouse Front Porch

You Won't Believe This Indoor-Outdoor Hangout Is Built Under a Home

This Is the Best Time to Buy and Sell a House

Your Complete Guide to Buying a Tiny Home

In addition to the tight quarters, there are many considerations that come with buying a tiny home. Here's everything you need to know about tiny houses, including zoning laws, purchasing tips, and ideas for maximizing your small space.

Here's What to Do if a Tornado Strikes While You're Driving

DIY Bean Trellis

The 5 Most Popular Renovations Cost Way More Than You Might Think

10 Things to Take with You in a Natural Disaster

The Ultimate Flood Preparedness Checklist

8 Must-Know Tips to Prepare for a Tornado

Joanna Gaines Launched an Exterior Paint Color Line for All Your Curb Appeal Dreams

How to Build a Mudroom Bench

Flooring Material Finder

How to Install a Prehung Door

How to Build an Outdoor Kitchen

How to Install a Kitchen Faucet

How to Choose the Right Mortar

How to Stain and Varnish Trim

How to Build Forms for a Patio or Walkway

How to Finish and Paint Fences and Gates

How to Extend Supply Lines

Our Ultimate Guide to Drywall

The Ultimate Guide to Fluorescent Lights

How to Install Mosaic Floor Tile

How to Grout, Caulk, and Seal Tile

How to Build a Corner Linen Cabinet

How to Install Deck Railing Posts

How to Pour Footings for a Deck

How to Work Around Obstructions when Installing Baseboard

