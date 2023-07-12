While you're in the midst of enjoying the leisurely activities of summer—from pool days to backyard movie nights and BBQs—spooky season is creeping back into the picture. Beginning July 13, you'll be able to shop an array of Halloween decor on Home Depot's website (and in stores Labor Day). Included again is everyone's favorite 12-foot tall skeleton, also known as Skelly. At $299, he's the same price as the past three years.

Successfully shopping for the most-impressively scary decor means getting a head start—especially before that internet-loved gigantic bony guy and his buddies sell out (which has happened long before October in previous years).

If you're already stocked up on regular extra-large skeletons, you can now add a dapper 13-foot Jack Skellington ($399) from Disney'sThe Nightmare Before Christmas to your supply. And he's not just well dressed—he sings and dances to three different parts of Jack's Lament, the character's theme song in the film. The animatronic's head even comes off, and you can control whether he's smiling or angry.

For true horror lovers, check out the terrifying Dead Water collection: Featuring zombies, a 7-foot witch appropriately called Lethal Lily ($249), a 4-and-a-half-foot girl named Penny, complete with a headless teddy bear ($90), and a 6-and-a-half foot swamp fisherman ($149), it's sure to induce nightmares. The collection also includes an LED-lit skeleton cockroach—for just $8 each, you can sneakily leave a few in surprising places to spook your friends and family, like on a table filled with Halloween treats or a kitchen cupboard. (Just don't be surprised when they get you back.)

To keep your festive theme on the traditionally-spooky side, there's nothing more classic than a Jack-o'-lantern. Get a pair of Home Depot's 8-foot giant-sized stack of 10 glowing pumpkins, complete with LED lights ($199), and put them on either side of your front door for decor deserving of best in the neighborhood.

Continue to soak up the sun and sip on your favorite summer cocktail, but take a few minutes to visit homedepot.com and prepare for everyone's favorite scary soiree—it's never too early.