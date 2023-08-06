It’s may be odd to think about the holidays right in the middle of summer, but now is the time to start planning—especially since The Home Depot just released its highly anticipated 2023 Holiday Lookbook. After taking a sneak peek, one item in particular steals the show: an 8-foot tall, "towering" light-up Santa.

This larger-than-life offering has quite the personality, almost rivaling the man in red himself. And judging by the popularity of the home improvement retailer’s 12-foot skeleton—which often sells out long before October arrives—this Santa's sure to be a sought-after item. Place him alongside your other holiday decorations, and your front yard display will be something that even Clark Griswold would envy. Is one sky-high Santa not enough for you? There’s also a 6-foot tall animated Santa. While he’s admittedly shorter and less bright, he brings a new skill to the lineup: He sings.

If you like your Christmas with a side of the macabre, Home Depot will also be offering a 6-foot, very realistic Jack Frost who looks like he’s definitely on Santa’s naughty list. With an icy blue complexion and icicle-like hair, he’s sure to bring a touch of cool to your holiday display.

Also slated for release are some vintage-inspired, light-up blow molds, including a sheepdog, a golden retriever, a Bernese mountain dog, and a nutcracker, all of which would be great additions to any holiday setup. At just 3 feet tall, they can be placed just about anywhere for an extra festive look.

Where did this obsession with towering lawn decorations begin? Home Depot’s viral 12-foot skeleton debuted in July of 2020, and they’ve been flying off the shelves ever since. While they retail for $299, these enormous skeletons also go for an astounding $800 on sites like eBay and Mecari. If your local store is sold out of Skelly (as he’s often affectionately called), you’re in luck—Home Depot is now selling a 6-and-a-half foot animated Jack Skellington, which you can put up for Halloween and keep around until the holiday season.

