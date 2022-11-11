This Drill Brush Set Has Over 43,000 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon, and It’s on Sale

With all the different products and supplies needed to do a deep clean of your house, sometimes the process can take twice as long as it should. Switching between sponges, dust cloths, toothbrushes, squeegees, and everything else you need can be a hassle, not to mention a tough arm workout, too. Luckily, we found an all-in-one tool to help save you time and money.

This Holikme Drill Brush Set can help you scrub your bathtub, shower, grout, tiles, and even your toilet—and it’s currently 50% off weeks before Black Friday. The set is a number one best-seller and has more than 43,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and with the $9 price point, it’s definitely worth checking out. According to one reviewer, these brushes are “very innovative” and a “must-have attachment” to add to any battery powered drill.

With this set, you’ll get three nylon brush shapes that won’t scratch surfaces—and all you have to do is attach them to a drill (not included). One Amazon shopper said, “These hook up to just about any drill and [will] do the hard work for you. I clean my shower with this set, and minus my drill being heavy, it cleans my very porous and old shower much better than I could manually.” Another reviewer commented that the brushes are sturdy enough to clean any surface.

Amazon

Buy It: Holikme Drill Brush Set, $9 (was $18), Amazon

Along with the brushes, the set includes an extended reach attachment to help you clean tight places, like the space between stove grates or grout between tiles. The brand also offers other brush styles with different bristle strengths that you can use for surfaces like grills, plastics, cabinets, upholstery, and more. One five-star reviewer said using the brushes is a breeze, and they were “able to get into spots [that are] hard to reach and get my tub cleaned better than ever and make it look like new. [They] allow you to scrub without scratching the fiberglass tub.”

Some shoppers even use this brush set to clean their car windows and wheels. This reviewer, who prefers cleaning their car by hand instead of at a car wash, said their rims were sparkling within 30 seconds of using the drill brush.

At only $9, this drill brush set is an amazing deal, especially since you can use the brushes to clean just about anything. It’s also super easy to use—attach it to a drill, and you’re good to go. Head to Amazon to scoop it up now while it’s still on sale.