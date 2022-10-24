Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling Kit That Makes Cleaning Your Dryer Vents an Easy Task—and It’s Only $12

Snag it while it’s on sale.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on October 24, 2022 11:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Holikme 2 Pieces Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
Photo:

Amazon

When you already have all your regular cleaning tasks on your to-do list, the idea of taking additional time to spruce up your appliances can seem like a far reach. But keeping your appliances clean and in top shape can actually shorten the time you need to spend using them—not to mention, extend their lives—and Amazon shoppers say this handy, on-sale dryer vent cleaning kit takes some of the pain out of doing laundry.

The Holikme 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit has 19,800 five-star ratings and almost 1,900 positive reviews. Thanks to both, it’s climbed up to the top spot in Amazon’s Vacuum Attachments category. The goal of the set is to help you to remove buildup from your lint trap and dryer vent, according to the brand. The combination of the extra-long dryer brush and the vacuum hose attachment help you to accomplish that goal—and shoppers say it works. 

Holikme 2 Pieces Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

Amazon

Buy It: Holikme 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit, $12 (was $17), Amazon

“Our dryer had stopped drying properly and had a very weird smell it was imparting onto our clothes. To our shock, under the lint trap was a mass of disgusting hair and dust, which we could NOT reach,” shared a five-star reviewer who turned to both of the tools in the set to “scoop out the nastiness.” After completing their cleaning, they said, “Our dryer is back to perfect working order now!”

Using the two-piece set is simple. For an easy clean of the inside of your dryer, turn to the bristled brush to whisk lint away from the interior trap. Then when you’re ready to deep clean, connect the plastic hose and two vacuum adapters together and attach them to your vacuum. With the combination, you can clean the hard-to-reach spots in your exterior dryer vent and even slightly deeper inside your dryer. The end result is a quicker running appliance and one that prevents fire hazards, according to the brand. 

Related: 5 Signs You Have a Clogged Dryer Vent That Could Cause a Fire

“Recently it started to take a little longer to dry our clothes, so I decided to give this a try, and I’m disgusted by the amount of lint that was stuck in our dryer,” wrote a shopper who said the vacuum attachment was “super easy to put together.” They noted that they did have some issues getting it to fit on their Dyson ball vacuum, but that they were able to make it work. Ultimately, they concluded that they would rather spend a few dollars on a dryer cleaning kit than much more for a new appliance. 

While it’s on sale for just $12, pick up a Holikme dryer vent cleaning kit. After all, if your goal is to speed through your laundry, cleaning out your dryer regularly will help to ensure your trusty appliance is up to the task safely now and for years to come.

Shop More Below:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
white utility room with open shelves and large sink
How to Clean a Dryer Inside and Out
person cleaning window with blue sky in background
6 Cleaning Tasks Better Left to the Professionals
Best Dryers of 2022
The 9 Best Dryers of 2022
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Sale
'The Perfect Pillow Exists,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's 40% Off Right Now
laundry room
How to Clean Your Laundry Room
Woman using a CRAFTSMAN wet/dry red vacuum
The 11 Best Shop Vacuums to Effortlessly Clean Up Liquid Spills on Any Floor Surface
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set Tout
This Best-Selling Sheet Set with 97,700 Perfect Ratings Is Quietly on Sale in a Popular Color for $14
Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths
These Best-Selling Dish Cloths Work Like ‘Magic’ for All Kinds of Household Cleaning Projects
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 12 Deals Worth Buying During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater Tout
KitchenAid’s Iconic Stand Mixer Is $120 Off During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Prime Early Access Vacuum Deals Tout
The 51 Best Prime Early Access Deals You Won’t Want to Miss from iRobot, Shark, KitchenAid, and More
Roundup Early Deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Is Approaching—Here Are 22 of the Best Home Deals You Can Get Now
White and teal kitchen with stainless steel fridge
6 Routine Cleaning Tasks That Could Prevent a Major Home Disaster
OApier S5 Steam Mop, Floor Steamer for Hardwood and Tile, Lightweight Steam Mops for Laminate Floor, Wood Floor Cleaning, 450ml Water Tank
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the Deals I’m Buying Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Honeywell HYF260 Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan Tout
Shoppers Say This Honeywell Tower Fan Is an 'Amazing Little Cooling Device'—and It's on Sale
Card Placeholder Image
How to Choose the Best Dryer