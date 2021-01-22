Show Your Sweetie Some Love This Valentine’s Day with the Cutest Succulent Cookies

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With just over three weeks until Valentine's Day, it's time to decide what you're going to get your Valentine. Many people assume a Valentine has to be your significant other, but it doesn't have to be. Your parents, best friend, or anyone else you care about deserves a little extra love on February 14, especially if you're not going to be able to see them this year. If you're struggling with the perfect gift, especially for your mom (what do you get the woman who deserves the world?), a sweet treat is a perfect idea. But I'm not talking about any dessert. I'm referring to the cutest succulent cookies made by Leyana Sugar Studio, a super talented baker based in Houston.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of LeyanaSugarStudio/Etsy

The I'd Pick You Cookies is a pack of two homemade sugar cookies. One cookie is a pair of lovable succulents, and the other treat is in a heart shape with succulents painted on the icing. Each cookie is wrapped in cellophane to ensure freshness and can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Each box costs $15, and if you order by February 7, your sweetie is almost certain to receive the package by February 14. (Due to COVID-19, many carriers are experiencing delays, so the sooner you order, the better.)

If you're concerned about the quality, don't worry; Leyana Sugar Studio has a perfect 5-star rating from nearly 1,150 reviews. One 5-star reviewer writes, "It's the most delicious cookie I have tried." Another person notes, "Absolutely gorgeous cookies, wonderful taste, and amazing customer service! Will definitely buy from her again!"