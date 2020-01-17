We spent the month of December munching our way through Christmas food boards, but the arrival of the new year doesn’t mean holiday snacking is over. While searches for “how to build a charcuterie board” spike at around the winter holidays, Instagram users haven’t stopped posting photos of their sweet creations on social media. We’ve seen professional food bloggers and amateur foodies alike trading in their wreath-shaped DIY cheese boards for heart-shape candy arrangements ahead of February 14⁠—and these red and pink #candycharcuterie displays have us pressing pause on our healthy-eating New Year’s resolutions.

These romantic snack boards on Instagram include all the best Valentine’s Day desserts like cookies and cupcakes, and of course some of the most popular Valentine’s Day candies in America. And while not all the boards are heart-shaped, each display is chock-full of red, pink, and white treats ready to be devoured by Valentines and Galentines.

There are almost 2,000 Instagram photos tagged #candyboard, and the most recent posts are all Valentine’s Day-themed—and we only expect to see more as we get closer to the holiday. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite posts to help inspire your own sweet displays.

You Make My Heart Melt

This board has it all: Ice cream, candy, fruit, and even frosted strawberry cupcakes. Lori from Foxes Love Lemons is all about skipping the fancy restaurant meal and making your own Valentine’s Day spread at home⁠—and if this is what a casual night at home can look like, we’re all in. Hit the grocery store for all the pink candies, cookies, and cupcakes you can find, then arrange them in a collection of small dishes set on a large board.

All You Need Is Love (And Candy)

New Jersey-based company All About the Board specializes in themed snack boards—and their Valentine’s Day display has all the candy we could possibly eat between now and February 14. If you’re interested in serving this display at your next Galentine’s Day celebration, you can have a custom board sent directly to your doorstep. Boards start at $100 and can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Message them on Instagram or place an order through their website.

Be Mine, Valentine

This red heart-shape dish is packed with delicious candies, cookies, popcorn, and of course, conversation hearts. With Valentine’s Day less than a month away, we’ll be stocking up on all the heart-shape gummies and pink candy corn we can get our hands on in preparation for making our boards.

Salty and Sweet

Leah from Freutcake put together a tasty board that has something for all ages. She arranged heart-shape cheese, deli wrap sandwich slices, fresh berries, pretzels, and chocolate-covered treats on her display. We love the elaborate candy displays, but we like that she included some non-sugary options that would work well for a kids’ Valentine’s Day party.

Whether you fill your holiday snack boards with candy, sandwiches, or everything in between, your valentines and Galentines will appreciate these romantic displays—and we won’t tell if you make one just for yourself to share online!