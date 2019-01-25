23 Must-Have Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him
Whiskey Wedge
This seriously cool double Old-Fashioned glass and silicone ice cube set ensures that he can drink his whiskey super chilled, but not watered down. No one wants that! The triangular ice cube sits snugly at the bottom of the glass and may be just the thing for your spirits loving man who otherwise has it all.
Buy It: Whiskey Wedge, $17.95, Amazon
Spec-Taco-Lar Card
Whether for your office husband, your actual husband, or just a friend who deserves a little happy mail, this Valentine's Day card hits all the marks for gift perfection. We suggest buying a few and spreading the taco love around, complete with a hand-written note from you tucked inside.
The Great Outdoors Book
Share everything he needs to know about eating well in the outdoors with this cookbook for the modern-day outdoorsman. It includes info on how to cook on an open fire, delicious recipes for any meal of the day including preserves, sandwiches, and more. This is a great book to share to fuel future road trips, hikes, or camping excursions you might already have on the calendar…or want to propose!
Ron Swanson Pint Glass
Go for the classic vibes of this Parks and Recreation pint glass and make drinking his favorite craft beer that much more enjoyable. We suggest buying a set of two to ensure that your guy knows you want to share those drinks by his side. And perhaps picking up a 6-pack of his favorite brew for good measure
Monogram Cuff Links
Go for a classic gift this Valentine’s Day with a set of custom engraved cuff links featuring his initials. These monogrammed cuff links are available in round and rectangular styles, and you can customize the text design to suit the style of your man. We bet that he’ll be ready to get out his best suit for a night on the town with you!
Buy It: Monogram Cuff Links, $32, Etsy
Valentine Gummy Kabobs
Way more fun than chocolates and easier to ship, these gummy kabobs come in fruity flavors sure to sweeten any guy’s day. Each comes wrapped in cellophane and tied with a bow, so you don’t even have to do any wrapping! Send them to a friend, a kid in college, or anyone who might like a sweet surprise in the mail.
Baseball Bat Bottle Opener
For the baseball lover in your life, this bat bottle opener is made from a bat that was really used in an MLB game—complete with a story card with info on which game the bat was used in. Batter up! It’s a sure way to help your man get one step closer to his dreams of playing in the big leagues.
Buy It: Baseball Bat Bottle Opener, Starting at $115, Uncommon Goods
Bourbon Infused Coffee
With Arabica beans infused in small batches of Kentucky bourbon, this bourbon coffee checks off two of the favorites on his list. It’s the idea brew for Sunday brunch or an after-dinner mug of Joe. We love that it has the intense flavors he loves, but comes without the alcoholic punch he might not love the morning after!
Phone Keys Wallet Catchall
Give him the gift of order and organization with this detailed leather catchall. It’s the ideal container to place right inside the door, on his dresser, or on the nightstand so he’ll never lose track of the important items again. Each catchall features corner detailing and modern gold lettering for a sophisticated look.
Beer Cap State Display
Honor his love for local craft beer with this custom bottle cap holder. Choose his favorite state and let him show off his favorite brews by filling in the map. This is a fun Valentine’s Day gift that keeps on giving…and inspiring the enjoyment of all the best pints and perhaps adding the finishing touch to that man cave of his.
Echo Dot
Welcome Alexa into his life with this affordable smart speaker. Give him all the information he needs right at his fingertips including playing music, answering questions, reading the news, checking the weather, setting alarms, and more. The Echo Dot is available in three colors—charcoal, heather gray, and sandstone—so you can coordinate it with his (or your!) décor.
Buy It: Echo Dot, $34.99, Amazon
Llama Socks
Share a little fun with a set of color-blocked llama socks. The neutral colors of brown, gray, and black pair with the fun gray llamas to make it more fun for him to get dressed in the morning. The cotton-spandex blend ensures a comfortable fit, all day long, no matter where his feet may take him.
Buy It: Llama Socks, $10, UncommonGoods
Geometric Phone Case
With bold lines, pops of color, and geometric designs, this phone case cover fits with any of his favorite devices. You can choose from Apple and Android phone sizes, and finishes including glossy and matte. This Valentine’s Day gift will help him to keep better tabs on his phone—and have more fun with the style of his go-to device.
Personalized Golf Towel
If you have a Valentine who loves golf—or dreams of getting into the sport—this monogrammed golf towel is a thoughtful gift to share. The black tri-fold towel is made of quick-drying microfiber and has a hook and grommet for easy hanging and drying. You can personalize the towel with initials to ensure that he never loses his cool on the links again.
Beer Socks
These socks might be the answer to his pint-loving dreams—and they are a sweet way to show him you care on Valentine’s Day and for days after if you do what they say! The cotton socks are cozy and comfy, which makes them ideal for game days or any day he wants to put his feet up.
Buy It: Beer Socks, $10.99, Etsy
Tile Mate Key and Phone Finder
Keep tabs on anything of utmost importance with the Bluetooth Tile Mate tracker. The small square device loops onto a keychain and can be used to find a lost phone—it can be made to ring even if it’s on silent. It’s a simple way to help him stay connected, even when he’s having a forgetful day.
What Do You Meme
Liven up game night with this adults-only game. The goal? See who can create the best memes. It’s a fun way to show off your creative sides, put all that Facebook scrolling to good use, and is a great reason to invite friends over for game night in the coming weeks.
Buy It: What Do You Meme, $29.99, Amazon
Fossil Men's Watch
With minimal styling, a sharp navy background, and a brown leather band, this classic men’s watch is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Share this Fossil watch with your husband, boyfriend, or best friend who deserves to stay on time in style. It’s timeless!
9-Cup Espresso Maker
Share the classic Italian stovetop coffee maker with a loved one who could use better at home espresso in his life. Pair this with high-quality coffee or espresso beans for a thoughtful gift that will last for years to come. You could even gift him with freshly brewed morning cups if you’re feeling super generous!
Beard Tonic Sampler
Nourish and moisturize his skin and his beard with a set of oil-based beard tonics packaged in a classy tin container. The natural, vegan, and cruelty-free products come in three scents and are a small gift that will show your Valentine the scale of your affection.
Beer Making Kit
Let him flex his beer-making muscles with this IPA-making kit from Brooklyn Brewshop. It uses seasonally inspired ingredients and easy-to-use instructions so he can make citrusy beer full of the hops and bitterness he loves most. We love this interactive gift since he can learn a skill…and drink it too!
Whiskey Tasting Set
This high class set from Peugeot ensures that every sip of his favorite whiskey is properly chilled and aromatic. If you’re stumped for what to gift your Valentine, this whiskey decanter is a great option—and it can chill whiskey in less than 5 minutes and for up to 30 minutes. Gift it alongside his favorite bottle for a treat neither of you will soon forget.
Wooden Grill Tools Set
Update his grilling arsenal with this deluxe kit featuring 12 of the best grilling tools packaged in a recycled plastic carrying case. Included he’ll find a spatula, cleaning brush, tongs, skewers, corn cob holders, and more crafted from stainless steel and durable wood. If he loves to grill or is looking to make better steaks and burgers, this is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift!