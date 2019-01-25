27 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her (That Aren’t Just Flowers)

Surprise the favorite lady in your life with a perfect gift on February 14 that’s more thoughtful than a bouquet of roses. Okay, while we do admit that we’re never going to turn down fresh flowers, there’s something sweet to be said for going beyond the expected this Valentine’s Day. These Valentine’s Day gifts for her are thoughtful, creative, and fun—and there are plenty of options to help you choose the exact right fit for your girlfriend, wife, bestie, or favorite girl.