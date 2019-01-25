27 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her (That Aren’t Just Flowers)
Custom Couple Portrait
Capture a moment in your relationship with a custom cartoon of the two of you. The final digital download can be printed exactly how you like, so you can customize just for your Valentine. We love the thought of commemorating a wedding, a special day in your relationship, or just a part of everyday life that means so much to just the two of you.
Black Lava Salt Soak
Loaded with purifying and nourishing ingredients—including Pacific sea salt, activated charcoal, lavender essential oil, and rosemary leaf oil—this salt soak is relaxing and refreshing. Share it with anyone in your life who might benefit from a bit more unplugging and destressing…which is pretty much all of the ladies we know!
Bath Bomb Set
Give the gift of relaxation to anyone you love with this bath bomb set. Each macaron-shaped bath bomb releases fragrance when they fizz and melt when in warm bathwater. These are a perfect Valentine’s Day present for anyone in your life who might need a subtle (or obvious!) reminder that they deserve to relax a little more often.
Pandora Heart Charm
This rose gold charm is detailed with a sophisticated filigree design for wide appeal among women of all ages. Pair this Valentine’s Day gift with a simple chain to wear as a bracelet or necklace, wrap it up in a simple gift box, and know that your love will be well received.
Dipped Chocolate Strawberries
Lush, fresh strawberries are dipped in white, dark, and milk chocolate are sure to impress your favorite lady. This gourmet food gift delivers on flavor, sentiment, and quality and is just as perfect to send long-distance love to your mom or favorite aunt as it is to share with your wife.
Buy It: Dipped Chocolate Strawberries, $34.99, Shari's Berries
Rosé Roses
Infused with real Rosé wine from Provence, France, these rose-shaped gummies are an unexpected sweet to share. Each gummy rose is a pretty pale shade of coral and is made with natural flavors and colors. Each edible bouquet is comes packaged with a conversation heart label, so it’s ready to give without you needing to find wrapping paper or a bow.
Buy It: Rosé Roses, $3, Sugarfina
Kendra Scott Gift Set
This gift does all of the work of picking out jewelry for you and packages the Kendra Scott Sophia Earrings & Elisa Necklaces in a pretty pre-boxed set. The delicate drop earrings and pendant necklace make a perfect pair for your Valentine this year. And you can choose from silver and gold shades to suit her style. (Not sure which one she’d prefer? Go for modern gold when in doubt!).
Roll-On Perfume Trio
If you’re in the market for a beautiful gift inside and out, look no further than this rollerball perfume set. Included in each are roll-on perfumes scented with Gardenia Blanc, which combines gardenia, orange flower, and pink jasmine, Orchid Vanilla with orange blossom, jasmine, black currant, and praline, and Wildflower Bergamot with lavender, mint, and pink pepper. In other words, there’s a scent for any day of the week!
Buy It: Anatomy of a Frangrance Rollerball Perfume Gift Set, $28, Anthropologie
Exfoliating Body Polish
Amethysts are known for their ability to revitalize and are used in this luxe body polish to bring energy to your Valentine. They’re finely crushed and combined with organic virgin coconut oil, magnesium-rich salt, and jasmine to exfoliate and cleanse. We love the heavenly scent, the natural ingredients, and the silky feel of the polish.
Astrology Print
Share a custom star map to commemorate a notable date in a relationship with this romantic handmade print. The creators use a professional star map to render the position of stars on any day in the past or future and transform it into custom art just for your loved one. Plus, this digital download can be printed and framed to fit any décor, which means no two will ever be the same.
Buy It: Astrology Print, $16.26, Etsy
Wedding Vow Print
Transform important words, passages, or phrases from your relationship—such as wedding vows or a love letter—into a ready-to-hang piece of wall art. The elegant, handmade look of this artwork matches the sentiment of your gift! You can even add letterpress or foil-pressed options, as well as personalized frame and text colors. We’re in love.
Buy It: Wedding Vow Print, $76, Minted
Donut Valentine Card
Just as sweet as a real donut, this Valentine's Day card is filled with the perfect sentiment for the occasion—no crumbs required! There’s plenty of room inside for you to add a personalized note…or perhaps an invitation to enjoy a sweet treat together soon. With all of the texting and messaging we do, this is a perfect holiday to share a handwritten display of your love.
Monogram Journal
With a modern touch of personalization to the cover, this journal can be used to keep track of daily tasks, to note moments of gratitude from each day, or to share love lessons between partners. We’re all about anything that makes us appreciate the love we already have in our lives, and journaling is one of our favorite ways to do just that!
Red Velvet Ground Coffee
Combine two of your favorite indulgences in one steaming cup with this Red Velvet coffee. The blend is made with Arabica coffee beans and the flavors of red velvet cake for a sweeter way to start the day. You might even want to get into the habit of making the coffee for your Valentine to extend the sentiment of the gift that much farther!
Buy It: Red Velvet Ground Coffee, $8.99, Cost Plus World Market
Floral Stemless Wine Cup
This triple-insulated wine cup features the bright and bold florals that we love from Rifle Paper Co. Each keeps drinks chilled for up to nine hours which is sure to bring a dose of happy to any loved one’s Valentine’s Day. Hint: If you think she’ll really love it, double up and gift two!
Ceramic Candle
With three fragrances to choose from, these decorative candles are sure to delight. Each candle has a 15 hour burn time, is made from a soy wax blend, and is poured in the United States to ensure the best quality. Bonus: They look as good when lit as unlit!
Great Quotes from Great Women Book
Let her start or end her day on an inspired note with this collection of wise words from iconic women including Eleanor Roosevelt, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, and Michelle Obama. With motivation and inspiration to spare, this pretty book is perfect for women of all ages. It’s pretty enough to sit out on a side table or nightstand and will remind your lady that she’s one of the greats too.
Buy It: Great Quotes from Great Women Book, $14.36, Barnes and Noble
Smart and Strong Journal
This pretty jewel-toned journal shares our sentiments exactly and it’s the perfect way to share your impressions of a favorite strong woman in your life. She’s sure to be inspired to be her true self every time she uses it! Bonus: Opt for the sequin gift bag for an extra special way to package the book, no hunting around for perfect wrapping paper required.
Heart-Shape Dishes
With a sweet heart shape and a reactive glaze for a handmade look, this set of two bowls feature lovely hues of white and blush. The set is ready to give, all wrapped up in a bow, and can be used for candy, treats, or to store bathroom essentials like rings and jewelry. It’s a Valentine’s gift that she might just want to use every day of the year.
Monogram Catchall Tray
Keep glasses and other essentials from ever being misplaced again with these ceramic porcelain catchalls. Each has a hand-painted gold rim, graphic patterns, and an optional monogram. Choose one to coordinate with her style, or to pop in contrasting colors. They’re a perfect gift for your Marie Kondo-loving Valentine!
Wine Soaps
Wine may be nice, but wine that doubles as an excuse to relax in the tub goes way beyond! These wine-inspired soaps include olive oil, cocoa butter oil, shea butter oil, and sweet almond oil for moisture—and notes of favorite wine flavors including Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. They’re vegan and handmade too.
Rose Quartz Roller
Help her improve the overall look and feel of her skin with this pretty pink rose quartz roller. This gentle massage tool is a simple way to promote and improve blood flow and can also be used to work a favorite facial cream more deeply into the skin. It’s the best part of having a facial, right in her very own home.
Travel Art Print
Gift a memory of a favorite place—or maybe share the news of a future trip!—with these pretty illustrated travel prints. With options including San Francisco, Hawaii, Grand Canyon, Chicago, and more, you can pick the one that works for your loved one, and gift it in a custom frame. You can even choose from three sizes to personalize it even more.
Cozy Socks
Hygee up your evening plans for Valentines with the help of these plush socks. Gift them to girlfriends coming over for wine and cheese, to a niece or daughter who you adore, or even to yourself—because we all deserve a little more comfort! Share them as part of a larger gift, or let them stand alone as a thoughtful way to show you care.
Buy It: Cozy Knee High Socks, $7, Target
Fill in The Blanks Journal
You’ll never run out of sweet sayings with the help of this journal. The book has fill-in-the-lines blanks for you to share aspects of your relationship in any tone you prefer—funny, sarcastic, racy, or mushy. It’s a perfect jumpstart to telling your Valentine the story of your love.
Zodiac Coin Necklace
Whether chosen to display her birthday or the birthday of the kids, these gold-plated brass Zodiac necklaces are a charming way to share how much you care. Gift one or a few to layer together, and package them up in a simple gift box. You might be surprised to see just how infrequently she takes these off!
Mini Daily Zip Pouch
With a petite size perfect for storing daily essentials—and making them easy to find even when tucked into a larger purse or gym bag—this leather pouch is a one-size-fits-all gift for sure. You can even add a foil debossed monogram for a more personal touch…and/or fill the inside with sweets for your sweet!