As February 14 approaches, it's just about the time when lovers shell out money for pricey Valentine's Day gifts, including chocolate-covered strawberries. This year, however, we found a more affordable version to try thanks to the (not so) secret Starbucks menu.

As someone who stops into the coffee chain often (okay, just about every day), I'm usually looking for new options. Recently, I've seen people sipping on a chocolate-covered strawberry Frappuccino that sounds divine, so I picked one up and brought it back to the office to share with the BHG.com team. There are a few different recipes for this drink floating around the internet, so after studying several, I made my concoction. Here's what I ordered.

Image zoom Jennifer Aldrich

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Frappuccino

Grande strawberry Frappuccino

Add Frappuccino chips

Add two pumps of mocha sauce

Drizzle with mocha sauce (on top of the whipped cream)

Top with freeze-dried strawberries

The result was a fruit-flavored chocolatey mixture that tasted even better than it looked. It's not overly sweet, and there's a perfect balance of chocolate and strawberry flavors. Every editor in our office enjoyed it (though one said she could do without the chips next time). Another editor says it tastes exactly like a blended chocolate-covered strawberry, so it's certainly true to its name. It's by far the favorite secret menu order out of all the items we've tasted on the secret menu.

Related: Starbucks Customers Swear by the Cold-Fighting Medicine Ball Drink

There is one slight downside of the beverage, and that came when I had to heard how much it cost. After the $1.60 worth of modifications and $.46 tax, it rang up to be $7.01, which is pretty expensive for an everyday grande beverage. (Although it's much cheaper than a box of chocolate-covered strawberries that sell for around $50 or more per dozen.) However, for a sweet treat for your special someone on Valentine's Day, it would be a relatively affordable and tasty gift.