Everything You Need for a Solo Valentine's Day Filled with Self-Care

I know, I know. There are plenty of people who really dislike Valentine's Day. I'm the exact opposite; February 14 is my favorite holiday, and whether you're single, in a relationship, married, or in an "it's complicated" situation, you deserve to show yourself some self-care this Valentine's Day. I love the mid-February holiday for a few reasons. Pink is my favorite color, I love roses, and I am always looking for an excuse to treat myself. Every year, on Valentine's Day, I go all out doing the things (and let's be honest, purchasing a few items) that make me feel my absolute best. And this year especially, many people, including myself, are struggling with mental health because of the pandemic, so finding ways to feel happy is even more important.

Image zoom Credit: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

How to Have the Best Valentine's Day with Yourself

This is the first year I'm spending Valentine's Day with someone else. (We've been in a long-distance relationship for years, and now we finally live together.) So I have plenty of experience spending Valentine's Day alone or with my Galentine's. These are the things I do for a fantastic day, and yes, I'll still be taking all of these steps this year. You can emulate them exactly, or just draw inspiration for your own day of self-love.

Step 1: Treat Yourself

Step 2: Set the Mood

Step 3: Do Something for Just You

Serious question: When is the last time you did something that was just for your happiness? No, it's not selfish. You need to spend some time focusing on something that makes you happy. For me, it's completing an at-home workout or reading a thriller like The Silent Patient ($22, Barnes & Noble), a novel I highly recommend. Maybe your self-care activity is crafting or doing your nails. Whatever it is, make sure you set aside the time to do it.

Step 4: Call Your Mom

...or your best friend, or your girlfriend, or your grandma. Many of us are missing someone we can't see due to coronavirus, and February 14 is a perfect occasion to tell that person you miss and love them. Give your loved one a call, and I guarantee just hearing their voice will lift your mood. My mom and I like to FaceTime with a glass (or two) of wine and make it a happy hour for two.

Step 5: Indulge

Step 6: Wind Down