Delicious Recipes for Valentine's Day Breakfast in Bed (or at the Table!)
XO Pancakes
Transform one of the most comforting and classic brunch items into a cute Valentine’s Day breakfast idea! These flapjacks spell hugs and kisses for one of the sweetest ways to start the holiday. All it takes to create them is basic pancake batter—and a steady hand (or a handy dispenser).
Steak and Egg Breakfast Pizza
If you only have eyes for savory morning meals, this delicious recipe will steal your heart. Ready in under an hour thanks to refrigerated pizza dough, the piping-hot pizza is topped with your dinner favorites like steak, kale, and roasted red peppers. (We’re wild about the baked egg on top.)
Jam-Filled Hand Pies
Like frozen pastries that reheat in the toaster? Then you’ll love this totally doable DIY version. Press the flaky, buttery homemade pastry with a heart-shape cutter for a too-cute Valentine’s Day breakfast idea.
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Start these cinnamon rolls early in the morning, then wait for the delicious smell to fill your home. Two hours later, you’ll have a feast for the entire family. The pumpkin pastries will have kids and adults alike forgetting all about store-bought donuts.
Stuffed Waffles
Think of this Valentine’s Day breakfast idea as waffle batter giving a big ol’ hug to the fillings inside. The perfect marriage of sweet and savory brunch options, this recipe features a buttermilk waffle and a stuffing of bacon, cheese, tomatoes, and fresh herbs.
Test Kitchen Tip: No buttermilk? Make your own with 1 tablespoon lemon juice plus enough milk to equal 1 cup.
Puffed Oven Pancake with Glazed Apples
Just like your heart, this Valentine’s Day breakfast swells just in time for the holiday. The sweet apple recipe is the perfect shareable brunch treat. Two cored and peeled apples coated with butter, apple juice, and brown sugar make for a delicious and special cast-iron skillet feast.
Virgin Mary Smoothie
Looks like a Bloody Mary, tastes like a Bloody Mary ... but it's actually an incredibly low-calorie smoothie! This smoothie is a perfect surprise for your special someone.
Mini Cinnamon-Sugar Donuts
Small size; big flavor. Yogurt gives the baked donuts a lusciously moist texture no one will be able to resist. These fluffy bite-size sweets, one of our cutest ideas, are coated with cinnamon and brown sugar for a warm brunch surprise.
Really Red Power Smoothies
Just add a straw. If you like to look at love through rose-tinted glasses, this smoothie will do the trick for your February 14th breakfast. Strawberry yogurt, red berries, and red vegetables team up in the tasty beverage.
Chocolate Waffles with Mocha Syrup
Cocoa isn’t just for after dinner. Eat chocolate for breakfast! It doesn't get much more decadent than a chocolate waffle recipe with coffee liqueur and vanilla ice cream, and they can be yours in about 30 minutes.
Sweet Potato Hash Brown Nests
Nesting with your honey has a new meaning with this easy breakfast recipe. Build a foundation with shredded sweet potatoes, then build on thin slices of prosciutto and eggs. Shower on cheese and bake for about 20 minutes ‘til the whites are cooked and the yolks are sunny.
Mimosa Pancakes
Pop a bottle for this Valentine’s Day breakfast idea—then keep it handy for a bubbly brunch cocktail! Sour cream, citrus juice, and your sparkling wine of choice help these short stacks taste just like the breakfast drink you know and adore.
Pumpkin-Ricotta Pancakes
With rich ricotta in the mix, these heart-shape pancakes taste more like cheesecake than breakfast. Pour the batter into festive cookie cutters as (or after) you cook ‘em for a cute Valentine’s Day breakfast idea. Pile on a fruit compote and some fresh herbs for a recipe that’s a holiday-worthy indulgence.
Grapefruit-Gin Cocktail Shakes
Gin for breakfast? Yep! It is a special occasion, after all. Tart grapefruit juice keeps the blended drink morning-appropriate.
Chocolate Bread Pudding
Raise a glass and share a sentimental toast, then prepare to dig into this totally decadent twist on French toast. Bread pudding is classic brunch fare, but this chocolate version takes it totally over the top. The secret to making this worthy of a Valentine’s Day breakfast idea? Serving it with a rich chocolate ganache.
Jelly Donut Cake
Save the box of donuts for the office. This shareable cream-filled cake tastes just like a jelly donut, slice after slice.
Raspberry Cocoa with Chocolate-Hazelnut Cream
Go ahead and indulge—it is a holiday, after all. Spike bittersweet hot chocolate with raspberry liqueur and chocolate-hazelnut spread. It will be true love from the first sip.
Pink Power Smoothies
On Valentine's Day, we like to think pink. Rise and shine with this (healthy!) strawberry smoothie recipe. Only you will know there's a secret serving of veggies inside this sippable breakfast idea.
Peanut Butter-Banana Shakes
Show your valentine some love with a shake. With just five on-hand ingredients, they're perfect for a leisurely breakfast in bed.
Test Kitchen Tip: To create the heart-shape topper, simply drag a toothpick through dots of chocolate syrup.
Mini Chocolate and Yogurt Parfaits
Fruit and Greek yogurt might seem like a ho-hum snack. Not when they're spiced up with pink peppercorns and cocoa powder, though! Top each parfait with sweet cherry jam for a showy and sweet Valentine’s Day breakfast idea.
Very Raspberry Frappe
They're a little smoothie and a lot milkshake, and we love to indulge in these frappes for breakfast—occasionally. Celebrate the day of love with fresh raspberries, liqueur, and berry gelato.
Fresh Berry Bruschetta
Bruschetta before noon? Trust us. These bread snacks are the perfect morning bites for Valentine’s Day breakfast. Top crisp toast with cream cheese, mint, and berries for a ruby red nosh that looks as amazing as it tastes.
Chocolate-Filled Donuts
Just like your loved ones, the true beauty of these donuts is hiding inside. Each sugar-coated donut is filled with a melty chocolate-hazelnut spread. Swoon.
Raspberry-Champagne Fizz
Little feels as celebratory as a glass of Champagne. So start your day with any of the edible options above, plus a fruity champagne fizz to round out your Valentine’s Day breakfast.
Test Kitchen Tip: Strawberries, blueberries, or blackberries work well here too if you prefer.
Strawberries and Cream Pancakes
Planning a romantic breakfast for two? Whip up these strawberries-and-cream-studded pancakes. No syrup needed.
Dark Chocolate-Raspberry Banana Bread
Our search results prove it: Americans love banana bread. Fancy it up for the holiday with a swirl of dark chocolate and raspberry preserves in the batter. Then to take it over the top, sprinkle on a brown sugar-walnut streusel and drizzle with chocolate sauce.
Chocolate-Banana Donuts
Feel good about diving into these rich chocolate donuts. They've got an extra serving of fruit! Dunk the cooled sweets in a rich chocolate glaze.
Lavender-Lemon Pudding Cakes
These lavender cakes are sophisticated brunch fare. Whip up the easy batter and bake in heart-shape ramekins to show some love.
Test Kitchen Tip: Finish each with a sprinkle of coarse rock sugar and lavender.