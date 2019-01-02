Valentine's Day Recipes

Express your love with a romantic meal or decadent dessert. Before planning your Valentine's Day menu, check out our delicious dinner recipes, food and wine pairings, and Valentine's Day dessert ideas.

Most Recent

Valentine's Day Cookie Cutouts Three Ways

One sugar cookie dough recipe using three distinct techniques yields endless sweet ways to say "I love you." Make them as Valentine's Day cookies or any other day of the year you want to spread love.
Team Spirit Cookies

Tint royal icing in your team's colors to create these adorable and totally customizable sugar cookies. We got these letter cutters at jbcookiecutters.com, but there are many versions out there.
Valentine's Cake

In addition to chocolate, make sure you celebrate Valentine's Day with this stunning layer cake. It's covered with fluffy whipped cream frosting and, if you like, topped with heart-shape sugar cookies. If this cake doesn't satisfy your craving for sweets, nothing will.
7 Easy Ways to Decorate Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies

Skip the box of chocolates and whip up a batch of frosted sugar cookies. We'll show you seven different ways to decorate Valentine's Day cookies.
Layered Brownie Heart Dessert

You'll love the chocolate-covered strawberry flavor of this decadent dessert as much as you'll "heart" the appearance. Try it as a Valentine's Day dessert or anniversary treat.
Creepy Cobweb Bark

Melted chocolate, white chocolate, and gummy candies transform into a web that will make everyone crawl back for more!
More Valentine's Day Recipes

Valentine Lollipops

Sweet! Learn how to make your own heart-shaped lollipops to show your Valentine how much you care. Decorate your Valentine suckers with your favorite candies for a personalized touch.
Conversation Heart Cut-Out Cookies

Tell loved ones exactly how you feel with these customizeable cut-out cookies. Cut out the heart cookies and add your message. It's our cutest Valentine's Day dessert ever!
21 Heart-Shape Treats to Make Your Valentine's Day Extra Sweet

Mocha Coconut Chocolate Blooms

White Chocolate and Cranberry Pot de Creme

Strawberry Tiramisu

Viola Candy Bark

This chocolate bark dessert recipe is in full bloom thanks to a sprinkling of edible viola flowers.

All Valentine's Day Recipes

30 Romantic Dinner Ideas for Two to Make for Valentine's Day

Fancy Dinner Recipes

Homemade Chocolate Candy Recipes

Chocolate Lava Cake Recipes

Delicious Recipes for Valentine's Day Breakfast in Bed (or at the Table!)

Simply Sweet Valentine's Day Dessert Recipes

French Pistachio Creamwiches

How to Pair Wine & Cheese

Champagne Cocktail Recipes

Dark Chocolate Desserts

Classic Cocktails

17 Romantic Food & Wine Pairings

Valentine Lollipops

The Sweet History of Valentine's Day Conversation Candy Hearts

Watermelon Sorbet

Hazelnut Sacher Brownies

Gingered Mango Dressing

Brownie-Raspberry Dessert

Raspberry Sorbet Trio

Peanut Butter Banana Shakes

Double Chocolate Brownies

Jelly Doughnut Cake

Best-Ever Vanilla Pudding

White-Chocolate Cherry Shortbread

Caramelized Peanut Brittle

