Valentine's Day Recipes

Valentine's Day Cookie Cutouts Three Ways
One sugar cookie dough recipe using three distinct techniques yields endless sweet ways to say "I love you." Make them as Valentine's Day cookies or any other day of the year you want to spread love.Read More
Team Spirit Cookies
Tint royal icing in your team's colors to create these adorable and totally customizable sugar cookies. We got these letter cutters at jbcookiecutters.com, but there are many versions out there.Read More
Valentine's Cake
In addition to chocolate, make sure you celebrate Valentine's Day with this stunning layer cake. It's covered with fluffy whipped cream frosting and, if you like, topped with heart-shape sugar cookies. If this cake doesn't satisfy your craving for sweets, nothing will.Read More
7 Easy Ways to Decorate Valentine's Day Sugar Cookies
Skip the box of chocolates and whip up a batch of frosted sugar cookies. We'll show you seven different ways to decorate Valentine's Day cookies.Read More
Layered Brownie Heart Dessert
You'll love the chocolate-covered strawberry flavor of this decadent dessert as much as you'll "heart" the appearance. Try it as a Valentine's Day dessert or anniversary treat.Read More
Creepy Cobweb Bark
Melted chocolate, white chocolate, and gummy candies transform into a web that will make everyone crawl back for more!Read More