Celebrate Valentine's Day with an Ombré Charcuterie Board and a Stunning Matching Floral Arrangement

There are many ways to make Valentine's Day at home special, whether you're single or in a relationship. Lauren Delp, the owner of the Los Angeles-based charcuterie board business, Silverlake Socialite, shares how to make a gorgeous ombré charcuterie board for two. Plus, Sherene Hulugalle, owner of Wisteria Lane Floral Design Studio, also in Los Angeles, explains how to add a stunning arrangement of flowers to match.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Lauren Delp and Sherene Hulugalle

How to Make an Ombré Charcuterie Board

For this Valentine's Day collaboration, Delp and Hulugalle wanted to do something unique. "We selected an ombré theme as a metaphor for the fluctuating emotions of the heart," Delp explains. "We also loved the use of moody, dark burgundy and purple tones, as they reflect those deep feelings." This mini-board, which Delp sells for $105, features 32 different items, including various meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, and more accompaniments. "It's all about including plenty of flavors, colors, and textures, so your board not only has a variety of tastes but is also visually stunning," Delp explains.

First, you'll need a heart-shape board (from $21, Etsy). Then, you'll need to get your goods. You can always pick up your favorites, but for this colorful board, Delp likes salami, cranberry goat cheese, prosciutto, radishes, strawberries, pickled beets, and black grapes because they're all shades of red, pink, and purple. "And don't leave out the blood oranges," Delp says. "They're my favorite." When putting everything together, "don't be afraid to layer ingredients as this creates texture and dimension," Delp says. "For example, layer those green pistachios over that white, creamy goat cheese. Add a few slices of bright orange Mimolette cheese next to your black grapes for maximum contrast."

After you're done with the main ingredients, jazz up your board with some embellishments. "Garnishes go a long way," Delp says. "I love to add pomegranate seeds, rosemary sprigs, and dried lemons to really elevate the board and add texture."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of @wisterialaneflowers

Add a Heart-Shape Floral Arrangement

This eye-catching arrangement includes roses, ranunculus, anemones, spray roses, peonies, and hydrangeas in the same vibrant color scheme. Hulugalle sells this large 18-inch arrangement for $450, and there are two ways you can get the look if you don't live in Los Angeles and can't order one from her. "Go to your florist and ask for a heart-shape arrangement in an ombré color scheme," Hulugalle says. "They'll know what to do." (You can choose whatever size you'd like depending on your budget." You can also go the DIY route and buy the flowers unarranged and put them together yourself. "For a Galentine's look, I like to do shades of peaches and pinks," Hulugalle says.