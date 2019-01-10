Treating yourself to a manicure (or more affordably, painting your nails) is an easy way to add a little something special to any look. Whether you're planning on a date night, girl's night out, or an evening at home on Valentine's Day, there's a color on this list we think you will absolutely love. We found eight gorgeous hues in various shades of pinks and reds—and even one white—that are durable, shiny, and easy to apply. In fact, these products are so gorgeous you might just find your new favorite lacquer. To ensure your mani lasts beyond February 14, don't forget to check out our simple ticks and tricks for flawless nail application.

Image zoom Courtesy of Ulta Essie Cute as a Button This Valentine's Day, reach for a zesty, happy-go-lucky color like coral. The orangey-pink hue is especially gorgeous on darker skin tones, and it can be rocked well into summer. Essie promises the polish provides a durable, glossy finish. Buy It: $9, Ulta Image zoom Courtesy of Sephora Nails Inc. Joyful Duo Upgrade your ruby red nails with this duo. Apply two coats of Fear of Missing Out for a high-shine base, and finish the look with a layer of Never Low Key; its specks of red and gold glitter will add glamorous shimmer and dimension. Both polishes are made with frankincense oil to strengthen and protect nails. Buy It: $15, Sephora Image zoom Courtesy of Target Ella + Mila So In Love We're so in love with this powdery pink. The chip-resistant formula is vegan and free of three chemicals often found in polish: toluene, dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), and formaldehyde. The brand is popular at Target, with a 4.8 out of five-star rating from more than 1,600 reviewers. Buy It: $10.49, Target Image zoom Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Nars Schiap If you wear Nars' makeup products, you'll be all about the brand's new nail colors. This hot pink, nearly neon hue will make a bold statement. Nars notes the glossy finish works best with its base coat and topcoat that both sell for $20. Buy It: $20, Neiman Marcus Image zoom Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Tom Ford Bordeaux Lust Calling all vino lovers: This wine-inspired hue is for you. The rich, elegant red complements all skin tones. Thanks to the pigmented formula, you only need two coats for complete coverage and ultimate shine. Buy It: $37, Saks Fifth Avenue Image zoom Courtesy of Walmart OPI Big Apple Red Red nail polish is classic, and it's a color that can be worn all year long. This hue is part of OPI's Infinite Shine collection that stays shiny and chip-free for up to 11 days. Buy It: $12.94, Walmart Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom Deborah Lippman Little Wonders Set Two polishes for the price of one? We're sold. Although these flirty hues were meant to be layered, you can definitely rock each on their own. According to the product description, the formula is designeded to look like a gel, minus the damage. Buy It: $19, Nordstrom Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon Butter London Cotton Buds Even if you're not usually a white nail polish person, this option is worth a try. The creamy opaque color looks gorgeous on its own or can be applied with other colors or a sparkly topcoat. Butter London's products have a four out of five-star rating from nearly 500 buyers. One happy reviewer calls the brand "simply the best." Buy It: $15, Amazon