Picking out the best Valentine's Day wreath for your front door means you've got to have a bit of ingenuity and a lot of adoration for the holiday that's all about the big four-letter word. Naturally, the wreath should be a celebration of pinks and reds, especially since those colors both signify romance and love. You can go the traditional route with a classic wreath crafted into a heart shape, or decor draped in scarlet tinsel. Alternately, you could shoot for something more understated; more of a whisper than a shout. After all, sometimes love is like that.