Picking out the best Valentine's Day wreath for your front door means you've got to have a bit of ingenuity and a lot of adoration for the holiday that's all about the big four-letter word. Naturally, the wreath should be a celebration of pinks and reds, especially since those colors both signify romance and love. You can go the traditional route with a classic wreath crafted into a heart shape, or decor draped in scarlet tinsel. Alternately, you could shoot for something more understated; more of a whisper than a shout. After all, sometimes love is like that.
No matter your Valentine's Day flavor, there's a wreath to suit whatever's in your heart. To that end, we've gathered up options from boxwood to grapevine wreaths that'll flow with your decor design while paying tribute to the day of love. Plus, the subdued look will make your wreath versatile enough to keep up long after February 14 has passed.
A flower wreath that looks like the real floral arrangement certainly makes a lovely statement when hung from your front door. The 19-inch Valentine’s Day wreath features hundreds of red and pink silk “tulips” that look truly lifelike thanks to its handcrafted design.
Buy It: The Wreath Depot Pink Medley Tulip Wreath ($80, Amazon)
If you’re looking for a wreath that lights up, this 16-inch rustic wreath will do the trick. The wreath’s wooden twigs are strategically bent and tied together to form a beautiful heart shape, and it’s lined with small LED lights and faux red berries that’ll fit in wonderfully with farmhouse decor.
Buy It: Frsh Mnt Valentine’s Day Red Berries Wreath ($25, Amazon)
Stretch your DIY skills this season by going with a simple grapevine wreath that acts as the foundation for your Valentine’s Day masterpiece. The wreath is available in 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 inches. All you have to do is customize it with your choice of flowers or interesting accessories like acorns, cotton, or even burlap. Then arrange the decor to either cover the whole wreath or create a partial design.
Buy It: Amyzor Heart Shape Grapevine DIY Wreath ($14, Amazon)
This pink floral beauty belongs on your front door simply because it brightens up the area with lively flowers, green leaves, and willow branches. The 22-inch wreath also has a spring quality that you’ll want to keep around weeks after Valentine’s Day is over.
Buy It: National Tree Spring Wreath, $20 (originally $30), Amazon
If you’re looking for a wreath that appeals to your barnhouse aesthetic, this 18-inch number just may be the winner. Faux eucalyptus leaves in various shades of green are carefully placed around the wreath’s base, along with blue and pink florals. And to tie it all together, it comes with a chalkboard sign, so you can write anything from “Happy Valentine’s Day” to “Welcome Home.”
Buy It: Lilyvita Eucalyptus Leaves Wreath with Chalkboard, ($33, Amazon)
This blossoming wreath is encircled with pink forsythia flowers that elongate way past the twig base. With details like this, the 22-inch wreath will definitely fill out lackluster spaces on your porch or even inside your home.
Buy It: Accents Depot Collections Etc Floral Twig Wreath ($22, Amazon)
There probably isn’t a more iconic Valentine’s Day flower than the red rose, and this 22-inch Valentine’s Day wreath is adorned with them. This has a simplicity to it with the heart-shaped twig base peeking out from underneath, giving it a DIY look guests will compliment you on. Go ahead, take the credit.
Buy It: National Tree Wooden Heart Wreath ($45, Amazon)
Aesthetically versatile enough to hang for months on end, this 24-inch floral hanging wreath has a fuller appearance than the others on this list. There are large hydrangea and geranium flowers delicately intertwined with green leaves and small pink buds. While the deep red bulbs are extremely classy and pay tribute to the holiday, the color is also very natural for spring and fall seasons, making it a great year-round wreath.
Buy It: The Wreath Depot Grapevine Wreath ($80, Amazon)
For a burst of color, you can’t go wrong with this bright statement wreath that’s covered with handcrafted flower buds, pine cones, and berries with a pop of greenery weaved in. Its design is being called “stunning” and “gorgeous” by reviewers who have graced their doors with this 20-inch wreath. And sure, it could pass as a Christmas wreath with the pine cone details, but that’s what makes it all the more versatile to bring out multiple times a year.
Buy It: Darget Boxwood Pinecone Wreath ($47, Amazon)
A dainty eucalyptus wreath can bring the essence of spring, fun, and everything lovely to your front porch. At 18 inches, this faux flower wreath features large eucalyptus leaves that are extremely trendy right now, and the small pink flowers and little wisps offer a simple look that will still enhance any entrance space.
Buy It: Tomino Green Eucalyptus Wreath ($29, Amazon)
Anyone who likes to go all out for Valentine’s Day will gravitate towards this extremely festive wreath wrapped with twigs and decked out with white, pink, and red hearts of various sizes. The 18-inch wreath also has little sprig hearts that resemble cute little flower buds.
Buy It: Skrantun Heart-Shaped Wood Wreath, ($30, Amazon)
While roses are definitely a romantic flower, peonies just might be a close second. Shades of pink, blush, and peach adorn this 16-inch eucalyptus wreath, and shoppers praise how real it looks.
Buy It: Paco Peony Front Door Wreath ($43, Amazon)
This 14-inch decorative floral wreath is easily one of the most natural-looking options on the market. It’s got a fluffed up appearance complete with green leaves, vines, and pretty peach flowers made of paper. Idyllic twigs serve as a filler and it’s all attached to a grapevine base.
Buy It: Bibelot Floral Branch Paper Wreath ($20, Amazon)
Talk about an eye-catcher! This pink and white hydrangea wreath is 19 inches of pure elegance. The flowers are made with silk materials and the grapevine wreath is bordered with ferns and leaves that make it look very put together. As a plus, it has a sweet greeting in the middle that’s perfect to welcome anyone who stops by.
Buy It: Qunwreath Hydrangea Grapevine Wreath ($56, Amazon)
This 16-inch floral wreath is incredibly real-looking: It’s got handcrafted peonies, small roses, and little pink blossoms surrounded by a plethora of leaves. With all those pink hues, there’s no question that this vintage grapevine wreath will perfectly embody the big holiday in the subtle way.
Buy It: Floroom Peony Floral Wreath ($37, Amazon)