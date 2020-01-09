We recently discovered the reason people leave their Christmas trees up until January 6. But if you still haven’t taken down your tree, we can give you a good reason to leave it up for another month. According to Google Trends, searches for ‘valentine trees’ are up 88% over the last few years, and a quick scroll through Instagram confirms that people are actually putting up pink and red Valentine’s Day trees. There are more than 1,700 Instagram posts tagged #valentinetree, and another 1,100 posts tagged #valentinesdaytree.

So don’t put your tree away just yet (or run down to the basement and get it back out of storage), because we’ve rounded up some of the best trees on Instagram to inspire your own Valentine’s Day decorating. Even Cupid himself would approve of these looks!

Use Valentine's Day Decor

Transform a classically-decorated Christmas tree by taking off the holiday ornaments (you can even leave the red bulbs up!) and replacing the Santas and snowflakes with hearts of all sizes. We love how Jasmine incorporated wood signs into her tree decor. Get the look by picking up a few festive decor pieces, like the Love Arrow Wall Sign, $14.99, Michaels. When it's time to take the tree down, you can relocate the signs to another area of your home.

Find a Faux Tree

If you normally decorate a live Christmas tree, a Valentine's Day tree is the perfect excuse to pick up an artificial tree in a color besides green. Go all-in with a pink tree, or opt for a classic white tree (we like this 6-Foot Classic White Pine, $42.99, Walmart) that you can use for other holidays too. This Valentine's Day display looks extra sweet with a bouquet of faux roses (Cathryne got hers from the dollar store!) at the top of the tree.

Decorate a Rainbow Tree

If you're feeling nostalgic for the classic conversation hearts that weren't sold last year, add them to your tree! Cut out felt hearts and add your own sayings, or purchase a set of felt conversation hearts (like these Embroidered Felt Hearts, $4.80, Etsy). This tree is proof that a Valentine's Day tree doesn't have to be exclusively red and pink; we're loving the rainbow of colors displayed here.

Make a Tree Topper

If you've been looking for an excuse to flock your own Christmas tree, this is it. We were drawn to the way the red and pink ornaments and faux roses pop against the snowy look of this artificial tree. And not to worry if your usual star or angel topper is too Christmassy for this look; just tie a classic bow around the top of your tree instead.

Add a Tree Collar

Whether it's a Christmas tree or a Valentine's Day tree, we think a silver tree collar is always appropriate. You can make your own from a galvanized metal bucket, or pick up one at an after-Christmas sale (like the Bash Silver Tree Collar, $34.97, Crate & Barrel). This look can make a faux tree look a bit classier, and we love how she tied the metal tree collar into the galvanized metal hearts on the tree for a charming rustic feel.

If you've been looking for an excuse to leave your tree up a little longer, this is it. Swap out the red and green decorations for a red, white, and pink color scheme you can leave up until mid-February.