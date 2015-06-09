Roses are the quintessential flower to present to someone you love—the red variety is actually known as the lover's rose. A multicolored rose bouquet could hold several meanings, however. White roses signify humility and innocence; yellow roses mean friendship and joy; pink roses tell a tale of gratitude, appreciation, or admiration; and purple roses are for someone you're enchanted with—or fell in love with at first sight.

Roses are also the national flower of the United States, the flower for June birthdays, and the flower for the 15th wedding anniversary.