Pink Ceramic Trees Are the Newest Valentine's Day Decor Trend
Ceramic trees aren't just for Christmas anymore.
Non-traditional tree decor has been on our radar over the last few months (we're looking at you sunflower trees, floral trees, and rainbow trees), but this week, we noticed that people are converting their Christmas trees into Valentine’s Day trees rather than taking them down right away. And faux evergreens aren’t the only kind of pink trees we’re seeing. Vintage ceramic Christmas trees have experienced a resurgence in the last few years, but the delicate ceramic figures aren’t exclusive to yuletide decor. Pink ceramic trees can be repurposed for Valentine’s Day decorations, and we are fully embracing it.
While pink used to be a color mainly reserved for little girls' bedrooms, it's made a big comeback in the last few years. Millennial pink is one of the hottest home decorating trends, and we saw the hue taking over holiday decor this past season. The ceramic trees on the market this year weren't just green or white; many of them were available in pink hues. According to Google, searches for ‘pink ceramic tree’ have increased by more than 316% in the last year alone. If you picked up a pink ceramic tree for Christmas, don't pack it away in your holiday storage bins just yet! As you decorate for Valentine's Day, incorporate the trees into your existing pink and red displays.
Looking to add to your tree collection? We’ve rounded up our favorite pink ceramic trees so you can start decorating today.
Bright Pink Tree
Make your Valentine’s Day decor pop with a bubblegum pink ceramic tree. The 11-inch tree is hand-painted and holds a built-in pink star topper and pink lightbulbs. It also comes with free 2-day shipping, so you can start decorating right away.
Metallic Pink Tree
This festive 8-inch tree can easily be incorporated into your existing Valentine’s Day decor without it feeling too over the top. If hot pink or bright red isn't your style, opt for this rose gold tree outfitted with pink, green, and yellow lights.
Pink Tree Night Light
We loved ceramic Christmas tree night lights at Christmas, and now there’s a pink version. Finish off your Valentine’s Day decor with this 5-inch nightlight, complete with pink lightbulbs and a light-sensitive automatic switch.
Buy It: Pink Christmas Tree Light, $20, Texas Hill Country Ceramics
Dual Pink Tree
This tree is handmade in a ceramics studio in Michigan and coated in a rosy pink glaze. It measures 8 inches tall and comes with your choice of a hot pink or clear star topper and white bulbs.
Buy It: Pink Ceramic Tree, $39.99, Etsy
