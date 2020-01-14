Pink Ceramic Trees Are the Newest Valentine's Day Decor Trend

Non-traditional tree decor has been on our radar over the last few months (we're looking at you sunflower trees, floral trees, and rainbow trees), but this week, we noticed that people are converting their Christmas trees into Valentine’s Day trees rather than taking them down right away. And faux evergreens aren’t the only kind of pink trees we’re seeing. Vintage ceramic Christmas trees have experienced a resurgence in the last few years, but the delicate ceramic figures aren’t exclusive to yuletide decor. Pink ceramic trees can be repurposed for Valentine’s Day decorations, and we are fully embracing it.

While pink used to be a color mainly reserved for little girls' bedrooms, it's made a big comeback in the last few years. Millennial pink is one of the hottest home decorating trends, and we saw the hue taking over holiday decor this past season. The ceramic trees on the market this year weren't just green or white; many of them were available in pink hues. According to Google, searches for ‘pink ceramic tree’ have increased by more than 316% in the last year alone. If you picked up a pink ceramic tree for Christmas, don't pack it away in your holiday storage bins just yet! As you decorate for Valentine's Day, incorporate the trees into your existing pink and red displays.

Looking to add to your tree collection? We’ve rounded up our favorite pink ceramic trees so you can start decorating today.