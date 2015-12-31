34 Valentine’s Day Decor Ideas That Will Give You Major Heart Eyes

Create a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day mantel display with these simple cutout 3-D cards.

I Heart You: Print the template onto plain paper, then cut out along the solid lines. Trace the template onto 12x12-inch cardstock, cut out, then fold as indicated by the dotted lines.

Heart Accordion Fold: Print the template onto plain paper and cut out. On a piece of cardstock, draw and cut out a 5.5x12-inch rectangle. Fold accordion-style along the short side (as indicated by the dotted lines). You should have six sections. Place the template on the folded paper with the open side of the heart over the top fold. Trace heart and cut out. On contrasting paper, trace a heart that's slightly larger all around. Glue to the back of the center heart on your accordion.