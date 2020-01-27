This Valentine’s Day Decor Is So Adorable, You’ll Want to Keep It Out Well Into Spring
From sequin hearts to houseplants.
Valentine’s Day is one of those polarizing holidays that people seem to love or hate, but we think it’s much more fun to embrace the day designated for all things love. If you, like us, fall into the former category, you’re probably already dreaming up fun recipes, thoughtful gifts, and beautiful decorations to display in your home in honor of the holiday.a
When it comes to festive decor, there are so many options, whether you’re throwing a party or just want to get in the holiday spirit. You can use cake stands, table runners, and colorful glassware to create a stunning tablescape. Stock up on adorable accent pieces like pillows, throw blankets, and wall art to make your home feel cozy and welcoming. Or, you can gather elegant candlesticks, diffusers, and plants for a classy setup you’ll want to leave out all year round.
Below, we gathered up some of the best Valentine’s Day decor we could find from retailers like Amazon, Anthropologie, and Walmart to help you create the most spectacular display for the holiday, no matter your style. Keep scrolling to shop our picks.
Pink Champagne Flute
This sophisticated 6.5-ounce sparkling wine flute features a pink ombre effect that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. It even has a 24k gold rim for an extra touch of elegance. Cheers!
Heart Wreath
Amazon’s handmade section is brimming with cute Valentine’s Day decor like this 10-inch wreath made with succulent cuttings, moss, and dried floral accents. Hang it on the door or use it as part of a rustic table centerpiece.
Buy It: Easy Growin Designs, Living Succulent Air Plant Heart Wreath, $50, Amazon
Tassel Garland
You can’t throw a Valentine’s Day party without a playful garland to hang on the mantle or wall. This 9-foot paper tassel garland comes in seven colors, including red, neon pink, and light pink. Whichever color you choose, it will make your space feel festive and fun.
Buy It: Unique Industries Tissue Paper Tassel Garland, $4 (originally $7), Walmart
Red Plush Throw
Toss this bright red polyester throw blanket on your couch for an instant Valentine’s Day makeover. It’s plush, cuddly, and machine-washable. The best part? You can leave it out well past February 14.
Buy It: Nordstrom at Home Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw, $40, Nordstrom
Ceramic Coasters
This 4-piece set of blush-colored ceramic coasters is decorated with a sprinkling of metallic polka dots for a glamorous look. They’ll keep wooden tabletops ring-free and look stylish while doing it.
Red Prayer Plant
If you’re looking for decor that will last long after Valentine’s Day, now’s a great time to invest in a new house plant that just happens to feature some pretty festive hues. This 7-inch red prayer plant grows colorful two-toned leaves with bright reddish, pink lines. It’s fit for the holiday and every day after.
Heart Cocotte
The best way to finish off a Valentine’s Day tablescape? Display this 8-ounce heart-shaped cocotte from Le Creuset. Use it to make a festive side or dessert. It also doubles as a serving dish, which means one less thing for you to clean after you’re finished eating.
Buy It: Heritage Petite Heart Cocotte, $24 (originally $30), Le Creuset
Buffalo Check Pillow Cover
This decorative polyester pillow cover may be the easiest way to get your home ready for Valentine’s Day. Simply slip it on any 18-inch square pillow and toss it on a couch or accent chair. It’s so cute, we wouldn’t blame you for leaving it out after the holiday passes.
Buy It: Fiberomance Valentine’s Red and Black Buffalo Check Plaid Love Pillow Cover, $9, Amazon
Ceramic Tabletop Tree
Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still put out a vintage-inspired ceramic Christmas tree. Simply swap out your traditional green figurine for this 11-inch pink one and you’ll be part of one of this year’s biggest Valentine’s Day decor trends.
Buy It: Best Choice Products Ceramic Pre-Lit Hand-Painted Tabletop Artificial Christmas Tree, $26, Amazon
Heart Cake Stand
Add this 9-inch ceramic white and pink cake stand to your holiday table decor. We love the hidden heart in the center that you’ll only see once the dessert is all gone. Inspired by vintage designs, this stand is a classic.
Rose Quartz Crystal Cluster
A stone associated with universal love, rose quartz makes for an excellent piece of Valentine’s Day decor. It’s a purifying crystal thought to promote love, inner healing, and peace. The natural pink color is just an added bonus.
Door Decor
This sweet 11 1/2-inch wooden heart would look lovely hung up on your front door. Decorated with the phrase “Happy Valentine’s Day,” the piece has a country chic charm that’s cheery and inviting.
Buy It: Valentine’s Day Door Decor, $8 (originally $11), Amazon
Curtain String Lights
Set the mood for love with these heart-shape curtain LED string lights. The 8-foot strand gives off a warm glow and looks undeniably romantic. Plus, you can safely display them indoors or outside on the patio.
Buy It: Domoos Love Heart Curtain String Lights, $21, Amazon
Paper Heart Doilies
This set of 30 paper heart doilies will have you feeling nostalgic for Valentine’s Day parties past. Festive as ever, use them to make DIY cards, table decorations, or serving plates for small treats.
Oil Diffuser
The best home decor serves more than one purpose, and this oil diffuser does just that. Not only does its Japanese art-inspired design look sophisticated, it also gives off a beautiful scent combining Yoshioka gardenia, tuberose, and Tunisian clove.
Buy It: Voluspa Japonica Yashioka Gardenia Fragrant Oil Diffuser, $24, Nordstrom
Driftwood Heart
We’re loving this hand-crafted 8-inch heart made of driftwood and living air plants. It even comes with a jute string so you can hang it on a door or wall. Learn the proper way to water and care for air plants.
Buy It: Outside The Pot Driftwood Heart with Air Plants, $25, Amazon
LED Marquee Sign
This 16-inch glowing sign spells out the word “Love” in large marquee-style letters. It comes in white, bronze, gold, or mirror materials so you can choose your own look.
Bunting Cake Topper
For anyone planning to bake on Valentine’s Day, this cake topper is a must. It includes a delicate string of pale pink and glittering gold banners suspended between two wooden posts. Use it as an elegant finishing touch for any cake, pie, or brownie sheet.
Foam Sequin Hearts
Stick with a classic Valentine’s Day decor theme and hang up this set of three sequin hearts. The foam decorations include light red ribbons so you can hang them anywhere you see fit.
Buy It: Way to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Foam Sequin Hearts, Set of 3, $11, Walmart
Candlesticks
Perfect for a romantic dinner for two, these 7-inch tall Kate Spade candlesticks are sleek and timeless. With no red or pink hearts or sparkles, they’re an understated way to prepare your home for the holiday. Just add tapered candles to set the mood.
Buy It: Kate Spade New York, Oak Street Candlesticks, $45 (originally $75), Nordstrom
White Lace Table Runner
Create a romantic tablescape with this 10-foot white lace runner with embroidered floral designs. Place it on the dining table or an accent table to add a dreamy element to your space.
Dried Bouquet
Rather than traditional red roses, dried red eucalyptus makes for a modern Valentine’s Day bouquet that you’ll want to leave on display for all to see. You can mix the individual stems with other flowers to make your own original arrangement or put them in a vase as-is.
Botanical Prints
These 8x10-inch floral prints are just the thing to spruce up your walls in time for Valentine’s Day. Frame and hang them up in a gallery wall fashion, or take a more modern approach and simply let them lean against the wall, propped up on a table or shelf.
Modern Rustic Placemat
Set your table with these two-toned burgundy placemats to bring a sophisticated piece of Valentine’s Day decor to your dining room. They’re made of woven yarn-dyed cotton for a rustic look. Because they’re not an obvious holiday decoration, you can keep them out as long as you like.
Buy It: Homewear Modern Rustic Burgundy Placemat, 4 Pack, $13, Walmart
Intertwined Horseshoe Hearts
These intertwined hearts are handcrafted from upcycled horseshoes for a unique decoration. Hang them on the wall or simply place them on a table or shelf in your home to spread the love.
Buy It: Lucky Nail Blacksmith Intertwined Horseshoe Hearts, $39, Amazon
Textured Glass Candle
A sweet-smelling candle is a no-brainer when it comes to creating a romantic atmosphere. This one comes in a stylish glass holder and produces a sweet scent of Bulgarian rose and white amber.
Buy It: Voluspa Roses Classic Textured Glass Candle, $24, Nordstrom
Dessert Tower
Make a statement with this two-tier glass dessert tower. It can hold anything from cupcakes to chocolate-dipped strawberries to cookies and would look striking on your counters during a festive Valentine’s Day get-together.
LED Neon Sign Decoration
If you’re looking for a standout piece of decor to really light up a Valentine’s Day soirée, this heart-shaped LED neon light will do the trick. It’s fun, playful, and modern.
Buy It: BHCLIGHT LED Neon Sign Valentine’s Day Light Decoration, $15 (originally $18), Amazon
Party Plates
These floral plates are colorful and festive without being too on the nose for the holiday. Made of paper, they’re ideal for hosting parties and avoiding too much cleanup after.
Buy It: Rifle Paper Co. Party Side Plates, Set of 10, $8, Anthropologie
Gold Vase
You’ll need a vase to hold all of the flowers that come with Valentine’s Day, and this 12-inch tall one is stylish enough to use any time of year. The translucent material has just a hint of sparkle for a contemporary shimmer.
