Valentine's Day is one of those polarizing holidays that people seem to love or hate, but we think it's much more fun to embrace the day designated for all things love. If you, like us, fall into the former category, you're probably already dreaming up fun recipes, thoughtful gifts, and beautiful decorations to display in your home in honor of the holiday.

When it comes to festive decor, there are so many options, whether you’re throwing a party or just want to get in the holiday spirit. You can use cake stands, table runners, and colorful glassware to create a stunning tablescape. Stock up on adorable accent pieces like pillows, throw blankets, and wall art to make your home feel cozy and welcoming. Or, you can gather elegant candlesticks, diffusers, and plants for a classy setup you’ll want to leave out all year round.

Below, we gathered up some of the best Valentine’s Day decor we could find from retailers like Amazon, Anthropologie, and Walmart to help you create the most spectacular display for the holiday, no matter your style. Keep scrolling to shop our picks.