Make These Adorable Tissue Paper Pom-Poms in Just 4 Steps

Fluffy, colorful tissue paper poms are a party decor staple. But if you need a bunch of pom-poms in a pinch, there’s no need to pay big bucks for them. It’s more affordable (and super easy!) to make your own with a pack of basic tissue paper. Plus, you can switch up the color combinations of these party pom-poms to suit any special occasion or holiday. String them on a garland, dangle a cluster from the ceiling, use small ones as gift toppers, or simply set them on tables as delicate flower-like centerpieces.