Make These Adorable Tissue Paper Pom-Poms in Just 4 Steps

These DIY tissue paper pom-poms are simple, inexpensive decorations perfect for baby showers, birthday parties, and weddings.

By BH&G Holiday Editors
Updated January 15, 2020
Read step by step instructions after the video.

Fluffy, colorful tissue paper poms are a party decor staple. But if you need a bunch of pom-poms in a pinch, there’s no need to pay big bucks for them. It’s more affordable (and super easy!) to make your own with a pack of basic tissue paper. Plus, you can switch up the color combinations of these party pom-poms to suit any special occasion or holiday. String them on a garland, dangle a cluster from the ceiling, use small ones as gift toppers, or simply set them on tables as delicate flower-like centerpieces.

  • Start to finish 15 mins
  • Difficulty Easy
What you need

Tools

Materials

How to do it

Step 1

Stack and Fold

You'll need about 8-12 sheets to make one DIY tissue paper pom-pom. You can use one color of tissue paper or mix and match for a unique multicolored look. Stack the sheets, then accordion-fold the pile to make about 2-inch pleats. Press down to crease the folds.

Step 2

Round Edges

Round both ends of the tissue paper stack using scissors to make a scalloped edge. For spiky spheres, cut triangle points instead.

Editor's Tip

Depending on the thickness of the stack and the strength of your scissors, you may have to cut the stack in sections instead of all at once.

Step 3

Attach Wire to Center

Loop a long piece of wire around the middle of the tissue paper stack and twist to secure. Use a thin crafts wire for this; thick wire may be too heavy and tear the paper. Fashion a hanging loop using the excess end of the wire.

Editor's Tip

How to Choose a Wire Size

Wire is measured in gauges. The higher the number, the smaller its diameter.

Step 4

Open the Pom-Pom

Fan out the tissue paper by very gently pulling on each sheet to form a pom-pom. Ruffle and reposition the sheets carefully until you get an arrangement you like. Attach a string or ribbon to the wire loop, if desired, to hang the DIY tissue paper pom-poms.

  • By BH&G Holiday Editors

