DIY Valentine's Day and Heart Crafts

Create a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day craft to show your love this holiday. Our fun and festive Valentine's Day craft ideas make perfect February 14 activities for the family as well as adorable Valentine's Day gifts for that special someone.

Most Recent

9 Too-Cute Valentine's Day Boxes

9 Too-Cute Valentine's Day Boxes

These are our favorite Valentine's Day boxes for school—make them to hold classroom cards, sweet notes, chocolates, and other Valentine's Day treasures. 
Read More
13 Valentine's Day Activities for Kids

13 Valentine's Day Activities for Kids

Bring on the glitter! Kids of all ages will love these fun Valentine's Day ideas and easy homemade crafts. 
Read More
Make a Unicorn Valentine Card Box

Make a Unicorn Valentine Card Box

Make an adorable valentine card holder for a kid's classroom valentine exchange in under an hour. We'll show you how to make it with materials you probably already have—plus, get our favorite valentine card ideas!
Read More
DIY Owl Valentine's Bag

DIY Owl Valentine's Bag

Who doesn't love a sweet little owl for Valentine's Day? We turned a plain white gift bag into the cutest paper owl using colored paper and glue. Learn how to make this darling DIY owl Valentine's bag for your little ones. We have included a printable template to easily make patterns for the colored pieces of paper. You'll love this as a Valentine's party card bag or as a gift bag!
Read More
DIY Fox Valentine's Day Treat Bag

DIY Fox Valentine's Day Treat Bag

Turn a plain white gift bag into a sweet little woodland creature this Valentine's Day. Create a fox bag using paper and glue to hold your kids' Valentine's cards and treats. We have provided a printable template that you can use to trace and cut the paper pieces. This is the perfect winter day activity to do with your kids.
Read More
28 Valentine's Day Cards with Candy (Plus Other Food Gifts)

28 Valentine's Day Cards with Candy (Plus Other Food Gifts)

Creative labels turn everyday treats into Valentine's Day delights perfect for sharing at school or work. For less than you'd spend on a bag of ready-made Valentine's Day candy, you can make these adorable classroom Valentines by packaging treats with homemade tags.
Read More

More DIY Valentine's Day and Heart Crafts

DIY Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

DIY Valentine's Day Gifts for Him

Stuck on what to get your special man this year? Our Valentine's Day gifts for him are sure to blow him away. Not only are our DIY Valentine's Day gifts fun and easy to pull together, but we have great food, tech, and home ideas.
Read More
Free Printable Valentines

Free Printable Valentines

Save money without sacrificing sentiment with our free printable Valentine's Day cards. Our cards, coupons, and printable Valentines are a cinch to download and print from your home computer. Add a sweet treat or a small gift to easy turn these cards into adorable classroom Valentines for school.
Read More
53 Homemade Valentine's Day Gifts They're Sure to Love

53 Homemade Valentine's Day Gifts They're Sure to Love

Read More
34 Valentine’s Day Decor Ideas That Will Give You Major Heart Eyes

34 Valentine’s Day Decor Ideas That Will Give You Major Heart Eyes

Read More
27 Easy Valentine's Day Cards

27 Easy Valentine's Day Cards

Read More
Free Valentine's Day Coupon Downloads

Free Valentine's Day Coupon Downloads

Read More

All DIY Valentine's Day and Heart Crafts

Valentine's Day Quotes and Sayings

Valentine's Day Quotes and Sayings

Read More
How to Make Tissue Paper Pom-Poms

How to Make Tissue Paper Pom-Poms

Easy
Read More
35+ Easy Homemade Valentine's Day Crafts

35+ Easy Homemade Valentine's Day Crafts

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com