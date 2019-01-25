DIY Valentine's Day and Heart Crafts

9 Too-Cute Valentine's Day Boxes
These are our favorite Valentine's Day boxes for school—make them to hold classroom cards, sweet notes, chocolates, and other Valentine's Day treasures.Read More
13 Valentine's Day Activities for Kids
Bring on the glitter! Kids of all ages will love these fun Valentine's Day ideas and easy homemade crafts.Read More
Make a Unicorn Valentine Card Box
Make an adorable valentine card holder for a kid's classroom valentine exchange in under an hour. We'll show you how to make it with materials you probably already have—plus, get our favorite valentine card ideas!Read More
DIY Owl Valentine's Bag
Who doesn't love a sweet little owl for Valentine's Day? We turned a plain white gift bag into the cutest paper owl using colored paper and glue. Learn how to make this darling DIY owl Valentine's bag for your little ones. We have included a printable template to easily make patterns for the colored pieces of paper. You'll love this as a Valentine's party card bag or as a gift bag!Read More
DIY Fox Valentine's Day Treat Bag
Turn a plain white gift bag into a sweet little woodland creature this Valentine's Day. Create a fox bag using paper and glue to hold your kids' Valentine's cards and treats. We have provided a printable template that you can use to trace and cut the paper pieces. This is the perfect winter day activity to do with your kids.Read More
28 Valentine's Day Cards with Candy (Plus Other Food Gifts)
Creative labels turn everyday treats into Valentine's Day delights perfect for sharing at school or work. For less than you'd spend on a bag of ready-made Valentine's Day candy, you can make these adorable classroom Valentines by packaging treats with homemade tags.Read More