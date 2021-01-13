What Is Galentine’s Day? The History of the Holiday

The second week of February is typically filled with cards, flowers, chocolates, and love. And no, we're not just talking about Valentine's Day. Galentine's Day is quickly becoming a popular holiday, and if you haven't heard of it before, you may be missing out.

It's a day dedicated to celebrating female friendships—basically, a version of Valentine's Day that you celebrate with your gals. Galentine's Day is a relatively new holiday, but it's quickly become one of my favorites—because on a day dedicated to love, who says the celebration is limited to romantic partners?

So as February approaches, consider adding Galentine's Day to your calendar—because there's no better time to let your friends know how much they mean to you.

Image zoom Credit: Couretsy of NBC

When Is Galentine's Day?

Galentine's Day is celebrated every year on the 13th day of February. This year, Galentine's Day is on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Since it's not an official holiday, you really can celebrate it whenever you want. If the 13th doesn't work for you, celebrate on Valentine's Day—or on any other day you feel like showing your gals some extra love.

The History of Galentine's Day

If you've ever watched the show Parks and Recreation, you know how much the character of Leslie Knope loves celebrating female empowerment. So it's no surprise that the entire holiday can actually be attributed to her. On February 11, 2010, the phrase 'Galentine's Day' was used for the first time on air, and in the 11 years since, women all over the country have adopted the holiday and celebrated together.

In Season 2, Episode 16 episode (appropriately titled Galentine's Day), Leslie says "What's Galentine's Day? Oh, it's only the best day of the year." In the episode, she gathers her girlfriends for a day of "ladies celebrating ladies," which includes a brunch and themed gift bags.

To celebrate, friends gather in a group to exchange cards, gifts, and flowers as a way to show appreciation for each other. Normally I celebrate by going to brunch, but there are plenty of socially-distant ways to gather your gals this year. Host a virtual movie night with your friends, or celebrate with a virtual game night. If you're looking for gift ideas for your besties, we've got all the best gift ideas for your girlfriends too.