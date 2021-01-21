6 Virtual Valentine’s Day Date Ideas to Try

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Typically, the days leading up to February 14 are spent making reservations and plans for Valentine's Day dates. But since we'll be spending the holiday at home this year, I've been brainstorming virtual date night ideas that follow social distancing protocols instead.

If you're quarantined with your sweetie, there are plenty of virtual Valentine's Day date ideas that are even better than a night out on the town. If you can't be together in person this year, I also have some suggestions that'll make you feel like you're spending the holiday with each other.

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Sunday, so choose two or three of these ideas and plan the ultimate day together.

Image zoom Credit: Nicolas Menijes/EyeEm/Getty Images

Take a Virtual Cooking Class

Whether you're in one kitchen or separate spaces, it's easy to have a virtual cooking day. If you can't be together in person, we've got a step-by-step guide to hosting your own virtual cooking date: Choose a recipe, gather the ingredients, then hop on a Zoom call to cook your meal together. If you're quarantined in the same space, sign up for a virtual cooking class (here are 7 of our favorite classes) and spend the evening learning all the best tips and tricks from trained chefs.

Host a Couples Game Night

Who says you can't double date during quarantine? Gather your best couple friends on a video call and host a virtual game night. Choose one of our favorite games to play virtually, or grab your favorite card games—we love PANDO ($25, The Grommet) or What Do You Meme ($29, Target)—and have one couple read the cards aloud to the group.

Watch a Movie

If a relaxing night in is your idea of the perfect Valentine's Day celebration, consider a virtual movie night. Whether you're watching a romantic flick with your partner or binge-watching your favorite show with your best galentine, the Netflix Party plug-in allows you to stream at the same time, no matter how far apart you are.

Tour a Museum

While you may not be actually traveling to Paris for Valentine's Day, you can still treat your sweetheart to a tour of the Louvre—virtually, of course. These 12 famous museums are offering free virtual tours during the pandemic, and the best part is, you can experience them all while sitting on your couch!

Learn More About Each Other

Even if you can't be together in person this Valentine's Day, you can still have a meaningful and intimate date via video chat. While having a Zoom dinner date, pull out a question game like Let's Get Deep ($20, Target) and learn more about each other. There are three levels of question cards (ice breaker, deep, and deeper) so the game is perfect for new couples and long-term partners alike.

Do Good Together