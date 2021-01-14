You Absolutely Should Wear Matching Pajamas This Valentine’s Day
Make it a new family tradition!
If you thought wearing matching holiday pajamas was limited to Christmas, think again. Matching red, white, and pink pajamas are popping up everywhere this Valentine's Day, and I could not be more on board with the trend. Since a socially-distanced Valentine's Day at home is the safest thing to do this year, skip the fancy clothes and don't even think about taking your heels out of the closet. Instead, don a pair of heart-patterned pajamas and snuggle up with your significant other (or the whole fam!) for an at-home movie night or virtual game night.
To help you find the perfect matching set, we've rounded up a few of our favorite options.
You can’t go wrong with red and pink hearts on Valentine’s Day, which is why we’re crushing on this adorable red-on-pink set from Hanna Andersson. This set is available in women’s, baby, and kids’ sizes, so you can surprise the kids with a festive new pair of PJs on the night before the holiday.
Buy It: Hearts on Hearts Family Pajamas (from $42, Hanna Andersson)
One of the most affordable options we've seen, these matching jumpsuits are patterned with red, white, and pink stripes. They're made from a jersey material with a french terry inner layer, so they're ultra cozy.
Buy It: Burt's Bees Jumpsuits (from $10, Amazon)
These blue and red PJs will look good on every member of the family! The jammies are available in sizes that range from 18 months through adult XXL, and it’s easy to order different sizes of tops and pants for each person too.
Buy It: XO Family Pajamas (from $42, Hanna Andersson)
This cozy jersey knit pajama set features a classic red heart pattern you'll want to lounge in all season long. The men's matching set ($35, Old Navy) comes in a flannel option.
Buy It: Women's Matching Set ($32, Old Navy)
