If you thought wearing matching holiday pajamas was limited to Christmas, think again. Matching red, white, and pink pajamas are popping up everywhere this Valentine's Day, and I could not be more on board with the trend. Since a socially-distanced Valentine's Day at home is the safest thing to do this year, skip the fancy clothes and don't even think about taking your heels out of the closet. Instead, don a pair of heart-patterned pajamas and snuggle up with your significant other (or the whole fam!) for an at-home movie night or virtual game night.