50+ Romantic Movies to Stream This Valentine’s Day
Queue up your at-home date night with these romantic flicks.
This Valentine's Day, we'll be planning date nights that follow social distancing guidelines—which means you have the perfect excuse to skip the fancy meal and spend the evening on the couch in your comfiest clothes. One of our favorite at-home date night ideas is to throw your own movie night (whether you watch in-person or virtually) because it's an easy way to spend quality time together without a lot of planning ahead.
If you're quarantining with your valentine, grab the snacks (stovetop popcorn is my go-to) and snuggle up on the couch with a rom-com or a romantic drama. If you can't be together, use the Netflix Party app to stream the movie at the same time; you'll even be able to chat with each other during the film! Or, organize a virtual movie night for your best gal pals.
Here are all the best romantic movies to stream on each platform.
Netflix
Netflix has everything from new original movies to classic love stories. Subscriptions start at $9 a month.
- 50 First Dates
- A Walk to Remember
- About Time
- Falling Inn Love
- Love Guaranteed
- Mystic Pizza
- Playing for Keeps
- Remember Me
- Runaway Bride
- Set It Up
- Someone Great
- The Kissing Booth
- The Perfect Date
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Hulu
These are the best Valentine's Day movies to watch on Hulu. Subscriptions start at just $6 a month, with the option to add on live TV.
- Crazy Stupid Love
- Date Night
- How Do You Know
- Like Crazy
- Love & Basketball
- Love, Simon
- Loving
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- No Strings Attached
- Notting Hill
- Some Kind of Wonderful
- Something Borrowed
- The Bridges of Madison County
- The Sun is Also a Star
- The Wedding Planner
- Water for Elephants
Disney+
Here are our favorite romantic movies available on Disney+, which starts at $7 a month.
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Beauty and the Beast
- Cinderella
- Lady and the Tramp
- Never Been Kissed
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement
- While You Were Sleeping
Peacock
Here are a few of the most popular romance movies available to stream on Peacock, NBC's new platform. Plus, the streaming service free!
- Christmas Cottage
- Fatal Attraction
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- What Women Want
HBO Max
HBO Max is one of the more expensive streaming options, but they have the widest selection of movies: Here are our favorite picks for Valentine's Day. Subscriptions start at $15 a month.
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Can’t Buy Me Love
- Casablanca
- Dirty Dancing
- Gone With the Wind
- High Fidelity
- Love Story
- Pride and Prejudice
- The Five Year Engagement
- The Notebook
- The Photograph
- Two Weeks Notice
- You’ve Got Mail
Comments