50+ Romantic Movies to Stream This Valentine’s Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Valentine's Day, we'll be planning date nights that follow social distancing guidelines—which means you have the perfect excuse to skip the fancy meal and spend the evening on the couch in your comfiest clothes. One of our favorite at-home date night ideas is to throw your own movie night (whether you watch in-person or virtually) because it's an easy way to spend quality time together without a lot of planning ahead.

If you're quarantining with your valentine, grab the snacks (stovetop popcorn is my go-to) and snuggle up on the couch with a rom-com or a romantic drama. If you can't be together, use the Netflix Party app to stream the movie at the same time; you'll even be able to chat with each other during the film! Or, organize a virtual movie night for your best gal pals.

Here are all the best romantic movies to stream on each platform.

Image zoom Credit: Archive Photos, Stringer/Getty Images

Netflix

Netflix has everything from new original movies to classic love stories. Subscriptions start at $9 a month.

50 First Dates

A Walk to Remember

About Time

Falling Inn Love

Love Guaranteed

Mystic Pizza

Playing for Keeps

Remember Me

Runaway Bride

Set It Up

Someone Great

The Kissing Booth

The Perfect Date

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Hulu

These are the best Valentine's Day movies to watch on Hulu. Subscriptions start at just $6 a month, with the option to add on live TV.

Crazy Stupid Love

Date Night

How Do You Know

Like Crazy

Love & Basketball

Love, Simon

Loving

My Best Friend’s Wedding

No Strings Attached

Notting Hill

Some Kind of Wonderful

Something Borrowed

The Bridges of Madison County

The Sun is Also a Star

The Wedding Planner

Water for Elephants

Disney+

Here are our favorite romantic movies available on Disney+, which starts at $7 a month.

10 Things I Hate About You

Beauty and the Beast

Cinderella

Lady and the Tramp

Never Been Kissed

The Art of Racing in the Rain

The Princess and the Frog

The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement

While You Were Sleeping

Peacock

Here are a few of the most popular romance movies available to stream on Peacock, NBC's new platform. Plus, the streaming service free!

Christmas Cottage

Fatal Attraction

Fifty Shades of Grey

What Women Want

HBO Max

HBO Max is one of the more expensive streaming options, but they have the widest selection of movies: Here are our favorite picks for Valentine's Day. Subscriptions start at $15 a month.