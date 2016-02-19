A Perfect Match: 27 Valentine's Day Cards Made with Candy
Bisous for You
Our French-inspired printables from Darcy Miller are the easiest way to make and send Valentines Day cards. We used double-sided tape to attach chocolate hearts and lips (like these Madelaine Chocolate Lips, $9.95, Amazon) to the fronts of our cards. Add some confetti, pop in a red envelope, and send them out to all your Galentines.
Fruit Valentine Tags
Valentine's Day in the classroom can mean your kids come home with a lot of sugary sweets. We love these adorable tags your kids can color and attach to whole pieces of fruit for a healthy alternative.
Eau D'Amour
Transform plain plastic candy boxes into adorable perfume bottles with our free printable labels from Darcy Miller. Pick up a set of candy boxes (like these Clear Favor Boxes, $9.99, Walmart) and fill them with small pink and white candies. We used jelly beans, chocolate-covered candies, and Jordan almonds. Then, cut out the printables and use glue or tape to attach them to the boxes.
Rock Candy Valentine Idea
Wrap a clever label around the handles of colorful rock candy pieces for an adorable Valentine's Day gift or DIY party favor. Bonus points if you stick to a festive color (like these bubblegum-pink Rock Candy Sticks, $13.99, Walmart) for this sweet treat.
One-In-A-Melon Tags
These tags are sweet any way you slice them! Fill clear bags with watermelon candies and add our free printable. For a festive touch, tie the tags on with pink and green ribbon.
York Peppermint Pattie Tag
This free printable makes it easy to turn a bag of York Peppermint Patties (available in a Party-Size Bag, $9.98, Walmart) into a set of fun Valentine's Day cards. Use rolled or double-sided tape to stick the candy on one side of the card and fill out the names on the other.
Cotton Candy Cones
These cones are sweet as can be. Gift your valentine a treat that won't melt! Package up purchased cotton candy in ice cream cones and add our free printable tags. If cotton candy isn't your favorite, pair these tags with one of our other ice cream cone desserts.
Starburst Candies Valentine Tag
Group smaller pieces of candy into clear baggies (like Wilton Clear Treat Bags, $3.48, Walmart) and staple homemade cardstock labels to the top of each bag. Arrange the candy into a colorful pattern, such as the grid of Starbursts shown here.
Peanut Package with Label
Friends and coworkers will go nuts over this creative and delicious snack. Pair our printable tags with individually-packaged peanuts or a homemade snack mix.
Reese's Pieces Candy and Tag
For an inexpensive alternative to ready-made Valentine's Day candy, attach the personalized label using a stapler. Look for cute ways to work the candy's name into the message, as shown.
Pear Valentine with Tag
There's a reason they call fruit "nature's candy," and sweet, mouth-watering pears are no exception. Punch a hole through a printed label, and use decorative string or ribbon to attach to the stem of the fruit.
Pixy Sticks Valentine Tag
The recipient of this sweet trio will appreciate the unique shape of the label. Use different cutting techniques or scrapbooking scissors to add a trendy touch to every valentine.
Banana Valentine's Idea
This idea is bananas! Why not go with a delicious and nutritious treat that is prepackaged by nature? Use sticker labels for a fun touch.
Hershey's Kiss Valentine Gift
With "kiss" in its name, this chocolate candy a perfect Valentine's Day treat, but no one can stop at just one! Throw a handful of Hershey's candies (like Valentine's Day Chocolate Kisses, $3.69, Target) into a bag and attach a label for a classic crowd-pleaser.
Now and Later Idea for Valentine's Day
Combine two tasty treats into one cute little package by wrapping the label around the duo and sealing in the back.
Apple Valentine with Sticker
Think beyond candy: Fruit, nuts, and even drinks can be repackaged into fresh, healthful gifts. Here, a basketful of apples each don creative adhesive labels.
Pop Rocks Valentine Gift
A kid favorite, these mouth-crackling snacks will make a loud statement. And the tag does the same! Pair it with a package of Pop Rocks (available in an Assorted Multipack, $2.99, Target) and hand out this funny Valentine to all your friends.
Orange Juice Valentine with Label
Supply your classmates or colleagues with something yummy to wash down all the candy. Wrap labels around a drink bottle, or use string to attach a gift tag around the top.
Bubblegum Cartoon Bubbles
Give your valentine something sweet to chew on; a few pieces of Bazooka Joe bubblegum adhered to a cardstock cartoon bubble make a comical card that's simple and sweet.
Filled with Love Candy Sacks
Fashion these pouches from festive scrapbook paper and fill with your valentine's favorite candy to make a perfect (and thoughtful!) gift. To make, simply fold paper lengthwise, seal with adhesive or double-sided tape, and attach a heart tag made from construction paper for a sweet finish.
Butterflies with Candy
A few pieces of chewable fruit candy transform into a butterfly with tissue paper wings and pipe cleaner antennae. Wrap the candy in a length of ribbon and secure with a dab of hot glue. Position pipe cleaner between ribbon and candy, and fan out the tissue paper and glue to the back to create wings.
Candy and Balloons Valentine
Wrap a long piece of candy, such as Air Heads or Laffy Taffy, with a wide ribbon. Instead of adding a gift tag, write your valentine's name and a short message on a balloon. Tie the balloon to the treat for a sky-high memento.
Lollipop Hearts
Stick a Tootsie Roll Pop in a paper heart that doubles as a valentine and a sweet gift. Use cardstock or thick scrapbook paper to make the heart, and punch two holes to secure the lollipop.
Valentine's Treasure Bag
Show your valentine how much you treasure him or her with this simple food gift idea: Wrap red mesh around a few pieces of chocolate coin candy and hold together with a golden ribbon.
Valentine's Bag of Kisses
An ordinary paper bag becomes a sweet Valentine's Day gift with a few simple touches. Cut a large heart shape from scrapbook paper and attach it to the bag. Cut out a smaller heart shape in the front and cover the hole with plastic, attaching to the inside of the bag, so the contents won't fall out. Use a red pen to write "Be My Valentine" and draw the outline of a heart on the bag to finish the gift.
Three-Dimensional Candy Flowers
Give these paper flowers a three-dimensional effect by adding a bubblegum-filled lollipop to the center and using the lollipop stick as the flower stem. To make, push a lollipop through a mini cupcake liner, then cut a slit in the paper flower and push the lollipop through it.
Valentine with Conversation Candy Hearts
Skip the traditional packaging for conversation hearts and use the sweet candies to make a colorful Valentine's Day gift. Fill a clear bag with hearts that read "XOXO" and "Be Mine" and twist it to close; thread through a hole punched in a pink paper heart to keep the candy secure. Embellish the paper heart with a message and a rhinestone dot to add a special touch.