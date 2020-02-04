This Might Be the Most Convenient Way to Send Flowers to Your Loved Ones

Giving a bouquet of flowers to someone you love for Valentine’s Day isn’t exactly a new idea, but the ability to order a gorgeous arrangement of fresh, sustainably sourced flowers in advance is, whether that’s weeks ahead or with just a day to spare. And that's exactly what online gifting company Urbanstems is ideal for.

The company works with Rainforest Alliance Certified farms (meaning they meet certain social, economic, and environmental standards) to source fresh flowers sustainably and responsibly before creating beautiful flower and plant arrangements in-house. The bouquets are available for next-day nationwide delivery (and same-day delivery in New York City and Washington, D.C.) for convenient gift-giving. They’ll arrive in a tall cardboard box that keeps the stems fresh and upright for a seamless delivery.

Right now, you can order in advance so the perfect arrangement gets to your valentine, your galentine, or yourself by February 14. And, if you use our exclusive promo code, LOVE15, you can save 15% off your entire order through Valentine’s Day.

The Juliet

This bright bouquet is brimming with delphiniums, lisianthus, roses, and asters in orange, pink, and blue hues. It’s a cheerful arrangement fit for a celebration. Choose to add a white or clear glass vase to your order or display the blooms in your own vessel. Each arrangement comes with easy care tips to keep the flowers fresh for as long as possible.

Buy It: The Juliet, $65

The Red Velvet

With deep burgundy ranunculus and light pink carnations, this arrangement features classic Valentine’s Day colors for a truly romantic look. Some of the ranunculus will arrive in bud form, so consider having it delivered early so your recipient can enjoy blooming flowers on February 14.

Buy It: The Red Velvet, $70

The Galentine

Plants aren’t just for the romantic partners in your life—they can also make the perfect Galentine’s Day gift for a close friend. This gift comes with a dramatic air plant (Tillandsia xerographica) potted in a ceramic planter with a tinted lip treatment from Fresh on the side. Air plants are a great gift for novice plant-owners as they need just a little care to thrive.

Buy It: The Galentine, $75

The Amethyst

This jewel-toned bouquet includes roses, ranunculus, carnations, astrantias, eryngium thistles, and salal leaves. The varied purple tones make it easy to see how The Amethyst arrangement got its name. Another reason this arrangement is perfect for Valentine's Day: Purple roses are said to symbolize love at first sight.

Buy It: The Amethyst, $90

The Bosco

If flowers don’t feel like the right gift, you can offer your special someone this potted 6-inch ZZ plant. This low-maintenance houseplant is easy to care for (it just needs occasional watering!) and comes in its own blue and white ceramic planter.

Buy It: The Bosco, $75

The Elixir

A twist on classic red roses for Valentine’s Day, this striking red bouquet is full of garden roses, ranunculus, and waxflowers set off with feathery plumosa fern and sprigs of boxwood. It's named The Elixir after its love-inducing romantic color scheme. Gift this arrangement to your significant other—red roses are known as the lover's rose.

Buy It: The Elixir, $125

The Bonbon

For the minimalist in your life, pair a blooming pink orchid with four pink champagne truffles from Belgium chocolate-maker Neuhaus. The plant comes in a patterned white ceramic pot that contrasts with the deep green leaves and fuschia-colored flower petals. The tasty buttercream-flavored truffles are just a bonus. Keep the orchid blooming with our must-have care tips.

Buy It: The Bonbon, $82

The Self Care Gift Box

Treat your valentine to the gift of self-care with this kit filled with all the essentials. It comes with a vanilla Paddywax candle, a stylish jar of pink-tipped matches, blood orange and sandalwood Tocca hand cream, and a box of Sugarfina’s classic champagne gummy bears. All that's missing is a hot bath at the end of the day!

Buy It: The Self Care Gift Box, $65