9 Sweet Valentine’s Day Traditions to Start with Your Mom This Year
There's no better way to celebrate the day of love.
On a day meant for celebrating those we love most, we plan to spend the day with our number one woman: Mom. Plan a Valentine’s Day outing for the two of you, make a meal together, or simply spend an afternoon watching movies on the couch. No matter what you do, you’ll both appreciate the extra time spent together—and it may even inspire an annual tradition.
We’ve rounded up some of the most meaningful ways to spend time with your mom that double as fun Valentine’s Day activities. And while you don't need an excuse to spend some quality time with her, we can't wait to spend the day of love together.
Bake Heart-Shaped Treats
There’s nothing better than spending a relaxing afternoon in the kitchen with mom—especially when there are sweet treats involved! Invite her over and choose a few of our best Valentine’s Day dessert recipes to make together.
Make a Terarrium
While the weather in February is often too cold to start planting your outdoor garden, a container garden or DIY terrarium can be made anytime! Stock up on succulents, soil, rocks, and containers (we like this 3-Pack Brass Terrarium Planter, $23.56, Walmart) and set out matching gardening gloves for you and mom.
Make Valentines
Reminisce about the days when mom helped you make your classroom valentines and have a card-making afternoon. Pick up some blank pink or red cards (like these Folded Cards, $3.99, Walmart) and decorate them with paper hearts and glue. If crafting isn’t your thing, print a few of our free printable valentines and send them out to friends and family.
Plan a Weekend Getaway
If your budget allows, plan a weekend getaway for the two of you. Take mom to one of America’s best mother-daughter vacation spots, or plan a staycation in your own town. Before you make the reservations, make sure she is available that weekend—especially if you plan to surprise her.
Make a Memory Book
Spend the day reflecting on your favorite memories while making a photo book together. Go the traditional route with paper, photographs, and glue, or make a digital photo book online and order two copies—one for each of you to keep! This hard-cover memory book from Artifact Uprising (Color Series Photo Book, $20) is one of our favorite picks. It comes in three sizes with six color options, and the die-cut circle in the middle allows you to customize the cover with a photo.
Volunteer Together
Share the love with your community this season. Pick a few local organizations and call a few weeks beforehand to see what their needs are before making plans. Spend this mother-daughter day preparing meals at a local food pantry, going shopping for supplies needed at a shelter, or volunteering time with the dogs and cats at an animal rescue.
Make Breakfast Together
Mom has cooked us breakfast so many times, we jump at the chance to return the favor. This heart-shaped waffle maker, $14.99 from Amazon is an inexpensive way to dress up homemade waffles (it’s perfect for a Galentine’s Day gathering too!). Stock up on all of her favorite toppings (think fruit, flavored syrup, or even whipped cream and sprinkles) to make her feel extra special this Valentine’s Day. If she doesn't have a sweet tooth, make the waffles savory and serve for lunch instead.
Have a Movie Night
Just because Valentine’s Day is a holiday doesn’t mean you have to plan an elaborate evening. Invite mom over for a cozy movie night at home. Pop some stovetop popcorn and cue up one of these classic movies to watch with your mom.
Host a Game Night
Invite your friends and their moms over for a grown-up game night. Set out snacks and drinks for everyone, and offer a selection of board games for the group to choose from. Stick to a classic like Trivial Pursuit, $21, Amazon, or try something new, like What Do You Meme?, $30, Amazon.
