On a day meant for celebrating those we love most, we plan to spend the day with our number one woman: Mom. Plan a Valentine’s Day outing for the two of you, make a meal together, or simply spend an afternoon watching movies on the couch. No matter what you do, you’ll both appreciate the extra time spent together—and it may even inspire an annual tradition.

We’ve rounded up some of the most meaningful ways to spend time with your mom that double as fun Valentine’s Day activities. And while you don't need an excuse to spend some quality time with her, we can't wait to spend the day of love together.