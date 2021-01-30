Sentimental Valentine's Day Gifts to Surprise Your Partner With
These gifts will help you say "I love you" this holiday.
If gift-giving isn't your love language, choosing a thoughtful Valentine's Day present can be challenging. While a bouquet of flowers or a box of chocolates are always a sweet surprise, they can start to feel repetitive if you give the same thing year after year.
If you're looking for something a little more meaningful than flowers and candy this Valentine's Day, we've got you covered. These sentimental gift ideas will help you tell your partner how much you care, and a few of them even come with date night activities to help you plan a virtual Valentine's Day together.
All of our favorite picks are available online, so order one today to surprise your loved one with something extra special this year.
Turn your favorite memory into an at-home date night activity you can do together. With 14 combinations of puzzle sizes and finishes (you can choose matte or glossy), Mimeo makes it easy to turn any photo into a puzzle.
Buy It: Personalized Photo Puzzle (from $20, Mimeo)
If you've been quarantined with your partner this year, you might be feeling like you've run out of date ideas that don't involve a Netflix binge session. This book is filled with 50 surprise dates, along with room to add a photo and a few words about each one when you're done.
Buy It: ($40, The Adventure Challenge)
If your significant other loves a quality candle, anything from the Homesick collection is sure to be a hit. Order the Love Letters scent (it smells like lemon, sandalwood, rose petals, and peonies) or get a scent that reminds you of a place you've visited together. For some serious Valentine's Day brownie points, pair this gift with a hand-written love letter.
Buy It: Love Letters Candle ($34, Homesick)
If writing isn't your thing, skip the romantic love note and curate a collection of photos to express how you feel instead. Making a photo book at Artifact Uprising is easy: Just choose a theme (like your favorite vacations together or a collection of photos from your first year dating) and start uploading photos.
Buy It: Photo Book ($69, Artifact Uprising)
If you're looking for something really romantic for your spouse, have your wedding vows printed and framed. Another option: choose a passage from your favorite book or design a print with your partner's favorite quote.
Buy It: Custom Quote (from $38, Minted)
Since we'll be celebrating Valentine's Day at home this year, give your partner a gift they can cozy up on the couch with. These personalized photo blankets are a sweet way to commemorate a favorite memory together, and it's something they'll appreciate using every day.
Buy It: Personalized Photo Blanket (from $65, Mimeo)
These etched wine glasses can be customized with a map of any town or city in America. Order a set that reminds you of something special: The city where you met, your honeymoon spot, or a vacation you're looking forward to taking together when travel is safe again.
Buy It: Hometown Wine Glass ($20, Well Told Design)
Let your partner know you're looking forward to the next year with them by gifting them a year of dates. This box contains 52 envelopes with 51 date ideas and one blank card you can use to plan your own. Choose from the categorized edition, which won't tell you what the date is, but shares details like the amount of time needed and budget details, so you can choose what best fits your schedule that week. Or, go with the surprise edition which features all the same number of dates but without any extra details.
Buy It: Date Night Cards ($40, Etsy)
Comments