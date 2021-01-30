Sentimental Valentine's Day Gifts to Surprise Your Partner With

Let your partner know you're looking forward to the next year with them by gifting them a year of dates. This box contains 52 envelopes with 51 date ideas and one blank card you can use to plan your own. Choose from the categorized edition, which won't tell you what the date is, but shares details like the amount of time needed and budget details, so you can choose what best fits your schedule that week. Or, go with the surprise edition which features all the same number of dates but without any extra details.

Buy It: Date Night Cards ($40, Etsy)