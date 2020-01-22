15 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon
You can have any and all of these at your door in just two days.
Last-minute shoppers, rejoice! The days of scrambling to find the perfect gift are now a thing of the past thanks to Amazon. If fact, all of these thoughtful and unique Valentine’s Day presents include complimentary shipping for Prime members (as well as free, two-day shipping for those who sign up for free 30-day trial). Now the only thing that stands between you and a special gift for your love is just one click.
Le Creuset Enameled Mini Heart Stoneware Cocotte
This pretty pink piece is almost too cute to use, but just like everything else from the brand, this Le Creuset cocotte is a versatile item that will last a lifetime.
Buy it: Le Creuset Enameled Mini Heart Stoneware Cocotte, $24
Shop Succulents Collection of 12
Nothing says “I’m a succa for you” like an array of adorable succulents.
Buy it: Shop Succulents Collection of 12, $30
Shashi Women’s The Hilton Hoop Earrings
Festive and fun, these hoop earrings feature just a touch of pink and can be worn year-round.
Buy it: Shashi Women’s The Hilton Hoop Earrings, $28
Herbivore Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Set
Inspire a little self-pampering with this decadent trio, which includes rose-scented body polish, facial mist, and lip conditioner.
Buy it: Herbivore Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Set, $39
Tiny Gold Heart Initial Necklace
Women of all ages will love this personalized pendant that can be worn on its own or layered with other jewels.
Buy it: Tiny Gold Heart Initial Necklace, $12
Nivea Men Dapper Duffel Gift Set
This luxe set, which features post-shave balm, facial lotion, body wash, and more goodies, will make his next shave or shower feel more like a trip to the spa.
Buy it: Nivea Men Dapper Duffel Gift Set, $24
Watch Case
Gift him this timeless piece and he’ll think of you every time he reaches for his watch.
Buy it: Watch Case, $40
Heart Cookie Dough Shaper
Bake your way to their heart with this dough shaper, which makes it easy to transform your favorite cookie batter into festive treats. Simply stuff and slice, and you’ll have bakery-worthy desserts ready right at home.
Buy it: Heart Cookie Dough Shaper, $6
Voluspa Rose Petal Ice Cream Candle
Combine three of her favorites—flowers, ice cream, and candles—into one special gift with this pretty piece. Light it up and pour her a glass of bubbly, and she’ll be relaxed in no time.
Buy it: Voluspa Rose Petal Ice Cream Candle, $15
Chocolate Flower Bouquet
Skip the store-bought flowers that wilt in a week and go for this delicious bunch instead. Choose from three different arrangements in pink, red, or lavender and she’ll have eye candy—and real candy—to enjoy for weeks.
Buy it: Chocolate Flower Bouquet, $22
I Love You I Know Set of Pillow Cases
Speak his love language with these Star Wars-inspired pillows. He can throw these on the bed, couch, or his favorite chair, and they’ll serve as the perfect reminder that you’re the Leia to his Luke.
Buy it: I Love You I Know Set of Pillow Cases, $22
Tile Pro Keychain
Tech lovers will get a thrill over this handy keychain. He’ll never lose his keys or phone again, which is sure to make you both happy.
Buy it: Tile Pro Keychain, $25
Yeti Stainless Steel Insulated Mug
Keep him caffeinated on the go or at home with this lightweight and durable mug. He’ll love its slick look, bold color, and heavy duty insulation, which will keep his favorite drinks warm or cold for hours.
Buy it: Yeti Stainless Steel Insulated Mug, $25
Ferrero Collection Chocolate Gift Box
Anyone with great taste will appreciate this smorgasbord of sweets, which features three different chocolate and almond combinations. Serve it for dessert on Valentine’s Day and try one or all of the dark chocolate, coconut, or classic Ferrero Rocher treats inside.
Buy it: Ferrero Collection Chocolate Gift Box, $11
Outdoor Fleece Vest
Ensure that your man is warm and snug—even when you’re not by his side—with this cozy fleece-lined vest. He can wear this piece around the house with his favorite jeans and flannel, or throw it on at the office with his go-to dress shirt and slacks.
Buy it: Outdoor Fleece Vest, $30 - $33
